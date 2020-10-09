Citizens of the Russian Federation were not injured in the riots that took place in Bishkek. This was announced on Friday, October 9, by the press secretary of the Russian embassy in Bishkek, Viktor Kharchenko.

“There were no data on the citizens of Russia who suffered during the events in Bishkek,” he is quoted as saying TASS… Embassy staff are in constant communication with the relevant structures of Kyrgyzstan, Kharchenko said.

The Russian Embassy and Consulate are working as usual.

Mass protests began in Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections on October 4. 16 parties competed for 120 seats, but only four of them managed to get the required number of votes.

Supporters of the non-parliamentary parties took to the streets of Bishkek. They seized the buildings of the city’s mayor’s office, public television and radio company, parliament, government and the country’s Interior Ministry, and also released former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and a number of deputies from prison.

President of the republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov called what is happening in the country an attempt to seize power. The CEC canceled the results of the elections, and the leaders of the opposition parties created the first and second coordination councils.

On October 7, the Kyrgyz parliament launched the impeachment procedure for the head of state.