A researcher on Iranian affairs explains the background of Baku’s haste in taking this step, and its connection to the nature of the relations of the two countries, while an Azerbaijani analyst expresses his dissatisfaction with Iran’s statements regarding the motives of this attack during their interview with “Sky News Western”.

And Azerbaijan announced, earlier on Friday, the withdrawal of its diplomats and the evacuation of its embassy, ​​​​after the attack that targeted it in Tehran.

Baku considered Iran responsible for the attack, while the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, described what happened as a “terrorist act.”

Causes of stress

An expert on Iranian affairs, Muhammad Ebadi, narrates to “Sky News Arabia” the reasons for the strained relations between Iran and Azerbaijan:

• Dispute over border areas.

• Iran’s alignment with Armenia in the dispute with Azerbaijan.

• Iran has 25 million ethnic Azeri, and tends to secede from Iran.

• Rapprochement between Turkey and Azerbaijan at the expense of Iran.

• The rapprochement of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel amidst Iranian fear of Israel approaching its borders through these relations.

• The Iranian Revolutionary Guard sometimes mobilized its fighters on the border with Azerbaijan.

Ebadi expects to contain the attack as an isolated incident, despite Baku’s condemnation, but it will reflect negatively on Iran’s image of its inability to guard diplomatic missions, and a number of countries may withdraw their diplomats from Tehran.

Azeri response

The Azerbaijani political analyst, Oktay Bayramov, describes the attack on his country’s embassy as a very bad act, in light of the recent tense relations between the two countries.

He considered that the Iranian police’s statement that the incident had no political motives, and that his family background, “is just an attempt to evade revealing the true motives of the attack,” pointing to the Azeri president’s emphasis on demanding Tehran to investigate, and why the attacker was able to reach the embassy building and kill and injure the guards. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement calling for an investigation.

Embassy attack

On Friday, a gunman carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle killed an official in charge of maintaining security at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and wounded two guards.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the condition of the injured was “satisfactory”, and an investigation had been opened.

For its part, the Iranian capital police said that it had arrested the perpetrator of the attack, and he is currently under investigation to find out the motive behind the attack.

Iran’s semi-official “Tasnim” news agency reported that the attacker arrived at the embassy with two children, noting that the motive was “personal issues,” according to what it quoted the police chief.