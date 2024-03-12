The embassies and diplomatic representations in Haiti They are taking measures in the face of escalating violence, mainly in the Port-au-Prince area, from evacuations of their staff to restrictions or temporary suspensions of their services.

This Monday, the European Union reported that it has evacuated all its personnel in Haiti “to a safer place outside the country”, given the “dramatic deterioration of the security situation”, and noted that, depending on how this develops, the way in which the EU will operate in Haitian territory will be adjusted.

The decision of the European Union It comes after the US military deployed to Port-au-Prince on Saturday night to reinforce the security of its Embassy, ​​to ensure that it continues to function, and to evacuate non-essential personnel, with the personal approval of the US president. .USA, Joe Biden.

This Tuesday, police officers guard the exterior of the Carrefour Aéroport police station, which was set on fire last night by gang members, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo:EFE

Several members of the German Embassy in Haiti were also evacuated to the Dominican Republic on Sunday, as confirmed to EFE by a source from the Dominican Ministry of Defense who requested anonymity.

On local television they could be seen images supposedly from German personnel approaching a helicopter in an area where the Dominican flag was flying.

A day earlier, senior military commanders and civil authorities from the neighboring Dominican Republic had held a meeting to, if necessary, carry out the emergency evacuation by air from Haiti of Dominican officials and “sister nations.”

Closings to the public and recommendations to its citizens

In general, the rest of the embassies and representations in Haiti has taken action and closed, reduced or postponed its services.

Thus, the delegation french reported that, as a precaution, the visa and administrative procedures services are closed to the public until March 15, a measure that is extended after the activity was initially planned to resume this Monday.

Also the Embassy of Spain It suspended its service to the public this Monday, according to its X account, and indicated that the appointments set for this day have been postponed and will be rescheduled.

In the same sense, the Mexican legation in Haiti warned that, “due to the state of alert that prevails” in Port-au-Prince, it will remain closed this Monday and people summoned for some procedure will be received at later dates.

Already last week, the Canadian Embassy announced that it was temporarily closed to the public and that, although appointments were cancelled, operations continued.

The United States mission also “remains open,” although the violence has led it to reduce its operations, in addition to evacuating non-essential personnel.

All diplomatic representations in Haiti have been recommending their nationals for days to take extreme measures. precautions and avoid non-essential travel, among other tips.

For ten days now, the violence has increased in Haiti at the hands of the powerful armed gangs that control a large part of Port-au-Prince and other areas of the country and that in these days have attacked institutions, public and private companies and prisons, which has allowed the escape of at least 3,000 prisoners, including members and leaders of those gangs.

The attack on the National Palace on Friday night in Port-au-Prince would have been orchestrated by the "Vivre Ensemble" coalition of armed gangs, according to local media published this Saturday. EFE/ Johnson Sabin Photo:EFE

Last Friday they tried to take the National Palace, but were repelled by security forces, and they also failed in their attempts to set fire to the Ministry of the Interior.

The gangs demand the departure from power of the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, who is in Puerto Rico after several days in unknown whereabouts and on whom pressures are increasing both inside and outside the country to favor a transition that helps stop the acute crisis and extreme violence in the island nation.

Precisely this Monday, the Caribbean Community (Caricom) held a meeting in Jamaica, together with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, and representatives of the UN, France and Canada, to try to move towards that political transition.

Haiti is still waiting for the deployment of a multinational security support mission led by Kenya and approved by the United Nations last October.

EFE

