Moment of extreme discomfort live on the Saque Largo program of Win Sports in Colombia.

Julian Tellez 44-year-old former Colombian soccer player nicknamed “El Matador” slipped the idea that the former coach of the Argentine soccer team Alejandro Sabellawas among the possible candidates to direct the Colombian team for the 2022-2026 World Cup process.

The program discussed the options to replace Reinaldo Rueda, after he failed he could not take Colombia to a World Cup again. Several names were put on the table by the panelists, when “El Matador” stated that “Alejandro Sabella could be a possibility.”

Faced with the notorious error, his partner Carlos Alemán had to come to his aid, making a sign with his hand around his neck to prevent him from continuing and in turn informing him that it was not a possibility since “Alejandro Sabella is no longer with us.” Silence took over the Win Sports television set for a few seconds, so the conversation had to continue as quickly as possible.

Now, before the departure of Rueda, the living candidates that are being considered as possible coaches are the Argentines Ricardo Gareca and Gustavo Alfaro.

We recommend you read:

Sabella as coach of the albiceleste

Alexander Xavier Sabella, became Technical Director of the Argentine National Team after a brilliant pass through the Estudiantes de la Plata club, where he was crowned champion of the most prestigious continental tournament in the area, the Copa Libertadores de América.

Sabella qualified the Argentine team for the 2014 World Cup without much trouble thanks to a great Leo Messi. Already in the World Cup, Sabella and his team they reached the final of the tournament losing only that match at the Maracana.