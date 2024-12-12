The final of the Argentine Cup between Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield and Central Córdoba ended with an embarrassing episode for the Fortinero team. The team coached by Gustavo Quinteros was defeated 1-0 and after the match some players jumped into the stands to hit their own fans who were trying to attack their families.

It all started when Vélez fans were insulting their players and Their relatives reproached them in the stands.which led to a big fight with footballers involved.

According to the Argentine media TyC Sportsthe players Randall Rodríguez, Elías Gómez, Braian Romero, Agustín Bouzat, Tomás Guidara and Rodrigo Piñeiro went to defend their families.

In said fight The wives of soccer players Santiago Cáceres and Jalil Elías were injuredas well as Fabián Berlanga, president of Vélez, who ended up on the ground when he tried to put peace between the players and his own fans.

“I didn’t see anything. They told me there were problems. I hope nothing serious happened. When these things happen, there is a lot of anguish, anger, that someone can act with violence… Now I’m going to find out how it all started,” Gustavo Quinteros explained, however, when asked about it shortly after.