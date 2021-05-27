Cristina Castro, mother of Facundo Astudillo Castro, the young man who disappeared a little over a year ago allegedly by Buenos Aires police officers, did not have to raise her voice or get on stage to punish, only with words, the shameful attitude of the deputies at a time when it was a matter as delicate as the institutional violence.

The mother had been summoned to a video conference with legislators to give her testimony about the death of her son. However, the meeting quickly turned into a campaign debate with an axis focused on distributing blame on the responsibility of institutional violence in the country in recent years.

Facing a scandalous crossing, Facundo Astudillo Castro’s mother regretted the gesture of the legislators. “It is very sad what happened when talking about institutional violence and seeing these outbursts of violence, seeing that they don’t leave the political flag for a second aside, to see that we are not talking about a political party, we are talking about victims, human beings, people, “the woman told legislators.

“I don’t believe in politics, and it hurts to know that these are the people that are representing us right now. I ask each of you, I know that you represent different blocs, to put your political flags aside and to unite so that there are no more victims, so that there are no more moms like me who have to go out and look for their children and find them in different situations, “Cristina Castro claimed before the ashamed gaze of the legislators.

And the mother continued to reprimand the deputies. “Nobody returns our children. There is no repair of the damage that we feel, the pain that a family feels. I ask you to please put aside your political flags because you represent each of us Argentines, ”he remarked.

While the legislators lowered their eyes, Cristina Castro reproached them that “each of the mothers who have passed through here need a little respect and justice.” “They follow us mistreating, humiliating and attacking. I ask you for a little respect and help, “the woman always completed with the same tone of voice, but with a forcefulness that left the deputies paralyzed.

Cristina Castro left a virtual meeting of Deputies after an embarrassing meeting between legislators.

“Excuse me for abandoning you (from the videoconference), but I have already set aside two hours of my work and I have to go back to work. Because the moms that are here are laburantes. We dedicate ourselves to that. A whole life taking care of our children with a lot of effort so that they die at the hands of the State. That’s not fair, we deserve a little bit of justice”, He apologized and then left the virtual meeting.

Almost a similar message left them Maria Soledad Laciar, mother of the young man from Cordoba Blas Correa, who was shot to death last year by provincial police officers.

“I was about to leave. I have a one-month-old baby, a one-year-four-month-old baby, who are waiting to feed them, I have a 20-year-old son and a husband who stopped working to take care of them because it seemed very important to be here today to that you listen to us, “said the woman also before the embarrassed faces of the legislators.

Blas Correa’s mother did not hesitate to describe the deputies as “a lack of respect” for the mothers of pain. “They have no idea the pain we go through, what it costs us to be in front of a camera,” he added.

“To be here and listen to how they fight… we had to witness a situation where I felt that our presence mattered little”, The woman reproached them, who asked the deputies to” make a mea culpa, “of what happened. “We are asking for justice for our children and here they are fighting over whether they are from one party or another, I think they could have left it for another time,” he added.

María Soledad Laciar in the virtual meeting of Deputies.

Finally, he asked “a little mercy for what we are going through” and sentenced: “After what I just experienced, I don’t know if I think they can do something. First they would have to agree and empathize with us a little and have a little mercy for what we are going through, “he insisted.

Faced with this embarrassment, Paula Penacca, president of the Internal Security Commission, apologized on behalf of all legislators. Although the Kirchnerist legislator had tried to channel the discussion in the face of the crossings between the deputies, the debate got derailed and it was the guests who ended up putting a bit of order.

The cause of the embarrassment

It is clear that the Chamber of Deputies is the scene of the most heated discussions in parliament, but undoubtedly what happened this Wednesday in the plenary of the Internal Security and Human Rights commissions, will at least make the cultists of the political rift reflect.

The meeting had been called to debate a bill to prevent institutional violence, and as part of the activity, Cristina Castro, María Soledad Laciar and Patricia Isorni, Franco’s mother, had also been killed by the provincial police in Santiago. from the Estero.

Precisely, the session began with the story of the three mothers and the agreement of the legislators to advance with the bill. But shortly after the presentations began, the deputies began to share blame.

“It is not the same to receive a policeman who kills a person from behind than to demand the immediate imprisonment of the murderers, as was the case of Néstor Kirchner when he learned of the death of Mariano Ferreyra,” shot the deputy for the Front of All Mara Brawer, in reference to the attitude of the then president Mauricio Macri to meet with Luis Chocobar, the Buenos Aires policeman accused of gunning down a criminal who stabbed an American tourist.

After lighting the fuse, Brawer added: “Or did the previous government imprison those responsible for having pepper sprayed Congresswoman Mayra Mendoza (in the police scuffle when the pension reform was debated) in front of Congress?”

Far from considering the political arm-wrestling closed, Congressman Fernando Iglesias, from Together for Change, pointed out that “since the quarantine began we have the most serious human rights violation of the history of Argentine democracy “.

“We have everything, we have forced disappearances followed by death, corpses thrown by the police in another province, arrests in police stations of women who ended up hanged. We are talking about more serious violations far from everything that happened in democracy,” he denounced . But to complete he pointed out that in this period “there have been deaths of people arrested for violating quarantine“.

Hugo Yasky, who chairs the Human Rights Commission, picked up the glove, and after beginning his speech referring to institutional violence, he reproached Iglesias that “it cannot be said lightly that two women died as a result of the restrictions.”

It was at that moment that the meeting began to get out of hand, especially when Yasky conveyed his support for Paula Penacca’s request to denounce other types of violence, in addition to institutional violence, which was exemplified by the attack on Tuesday against the headquarters of the Frente de All in Bahía Blanca. Iglesias interrupted to ask for a “motion of order.” “President, point of order, do you hear me? You are the president, point of order, point of order ”, repeated the legislator with an imperative tone.

“Ask for the floor and then I’ll give it to you again,” Penacca replied, while Yasky demanded that Iglesias “learn to respect”. The representative of Juntos por el Cambio immediately answered: “According to the Chamber’s regulations, I have the right to request a motion of order. Look at the regulation, Yasky”.

The pro-government deputy continued with his message and announced that his bloc was going to make a statement for “the very serious incident that happened in Bahía Blanca, the blowing up of a local party.” “Any local party victim of any fact of terrorism It is a local in favor of all of us, whether we are from the ruling bloc, the opposition or any party. We cannot allow these events to occur again in a country where State terrorism occurred ”, he added.

Penacca tried to temper her spirits. “To me, in personal terms I it would be embarrassing that we get into a shouting match, “he wielded and then proposed to continue in the order of the word for the mothers of victims. By not allowing a point of order, Iglesias affirmed: “As always, they are not able to respect a single commitment. Not even a small commitment they are able to respect. He told me that he was going to give me the floor, is he going to give it to me or is he not going to give it to me?

Penacca replied: “Can’t you respect someone other than yourself?” “Do not disrespect me, to begin with. I made a point of order and you denied it when it was my right,” replied the Macrista deputy.

Almost shouting, Iglesias told the pro-government deputies that “they are hiding behind the victims” and recriminated them “take charge” and then leave the virtual meeting.

Then it was the turn of the mothers of pain who left the meeting outraged by what happened. Finally, the deputy Sebastián Nicolás Salvador closed the meeting and asked “to foresee the format of these meetings when victims come in order not to have them three hours, they have to work.” “Making faces or making jokes, that is also violence. We have to take charge of what happened ”, said, finally, the representative for the UCR.

