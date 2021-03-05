A disgraceful appearance for Susanne Henning-Wellsow. In a recent interview, she is clueless about an important topic. Reactions come immediately.

Berlin – The new left leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow wants to end combat missions by the Bundeswehr. From the mouth of a left-wing politician, this is not a surprising statement, as the creed of her party is that German soldiers have no business abroad. The only thing that she cannot answer is which stakes she is talking about. And that’s a bit surprising.

On Thursday she made a fool of herself in the Youtube format “Jung & Naiv” by the journalist Tilo Jung when he turned to the topic of foreign assignments. The clip was shared and commented on many times on social media. Because Henning-Wellsow gives the impression that she doesn’t even know what she’s so decidedly against.

“I have to honestly say that I don’t have all of them in view”, she replies to Jung’s question about which missions she is against. And stumble because the journalist has little mercy in his challenging format. Whether she knows how many missions are currently running. “No.” But it goes on, she should give an example. So she tries. “Afghanistan,” she replies, and then immediately becomes unsure. But you definitely have been there. She turns in her chair, arms crossed, visibly swaying under the questions.

Fact check: In February, Heiko Maas spoke out in favor of extending the deployment of around 1,300 soldiers.

Left-wing politician Susanne Henning-Wellsow – question on “Jung & Naiv” triggers her stumbling

And Jung just won’t let her off the hook. “Can you name someone else?” He now wants to know. “Where are we still, Martin?”, Henning-Wellsow turns to an employee in the background. Your “cheat sheet”. But unlike in “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, there is no telephone joker in “Jung & Naiv”, she has to go through it alone now. “There are sure to be more.” And that makes it clear: The left-wing politician apparently doesn’t know which ones exist.

It’s an appearance that can hurt a little while watching. Tilo Jung himself tweeted the clipping of the total of more than two hours of conversation and comments: “Clueless: The left wants to end combat missions by the Bundeswehr – the new party chairman Hennig-Wellsow cannot say only which ones are meant by this.” Politician Steffi Lemke: “God is embarrassed. We have almost dismantled the Green Party several times on this issue – because it is one of the most difficult political questions – and this colleague rants around as chairwoman, completely free of knowledge. I can’t even be ashamed of others anymore. “

The left: Excerpt from the video goes viral on Twitter – Henning-Wellsow defends himself with a tweet

On February 27, 2021, Henning-Wellsow was elected party chairman together with Janine Wissler at the federal party conference of the Left. So, to put it mildly, she is new to Berlin’s political business – fresh out of the Thuringian parliament as a state politician. The only problem: The issue of foreign deployments is a sticking point in the question of a possible formation of a government with the SPD and the Greens.

The party chairman also responded to Tilo Jung’s tweet on Twitter. And replies: “There is only one correct answer to the question of how many combat missions the Bundeswehr should have: zero. No matter how many there are. Point. By the way, everyone can google how many are there at the moment;) “Unfortunately, that comes after all: A little too late. The topic of military operations came up during the two-hour interview shortly before the end. The politician then apologized for her dropout, also on Twitter: “I got some bumps while speed skating. Now I have my first bruise in Berlin. In the interview with Tilo Jung, I was simply flabbergasted. There is now. I don’t wish it to anyone. Sorry for that! Above all, however, the following applies: every Federal Armed Forces deployment abroad is 1 too many. “(aka)