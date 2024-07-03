Wide field, common front against the Right. But there is no issue on which they agree

The wide field he met at the Bologna party organized from the ANPIbut it was enough to see the group photo to understand that the path to take to really try to do it common front against the right-wing government is very uphill. All leaders think differently about everything: from Born to the warsfrom justice to house occupations. The sociologist Marco Ravelli gives the definition of this maneuver of the left: “It’s not a real allianceit is – Ravelli tells Il Fatto Quotidiano – about a cordial anti-fascist understanding“. Marco Labor in his editorial on IL Fatto Quotidiano he talks about “photo of the malagurio“. Fratoianni, Schlein, Bonelli, Magi, Acerbo and Conte accepted Pagliarulo’s invitation to talk about Constitution at the Anpi party in Bologna. So the group photo – says Travaglio – does not portray the next anti-right alliance. But that’s how the Thincalling for a French-style anti-fascist Popular Front from Rifondazione to what remains of Action and Iv (absent from Bolognina for health reasons) to win the elections.

Luckily – jokes Travaglio in Il Fatto – nobody asked the radical Magi to talk about Israel, Ukraine, America or France, otherwise the fight with Conte would have broken outAcerbo and Fratoianni, while Schlein would have asked to go to the bathroom. Ditto on any other topic of choice. The crowd called for “Unity” and was enthusiastic when the leaders, apart from Conte who had already fled, they sang Bella ciao. And it must be understood: he has seen too many, in the long film of the tafazzismo of the “left”. But anti-fascism is not a government program: in France she might give Le Pen a hard time, but don’t let macronists and frontists governwho disagree on everything. Imagine in Italy.