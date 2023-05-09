We admit: Will.i.am and Lil Wayne didn’t stand a chance either. They can’t help it that the bar is set so high by the real one bangers such as the official number of the Bahrain GP or Super Max! cannot be matched either. But it also doesn’t help that they didn’t make any effort to make something of it.

You will see at the bottom of the page The Formula from Will.i.am and Lil Wayne. No expense was spared for the video clip. A lot has been invested in one green screen and they thought about dance steps for at least fifteen minutes. That’s probably 14 minutes longer than they spent on the lyrics for the song.

Verstappen also gets a role in the song that is inspired by the F1. Lil Wayne sings, Got ’em braided like Lewis. Got a Mercedes like Lewis. […] Drivin’ like Max Verstappen. This my world, I’m your champion’. Given the use of the real F1 logos, we suspect that this number has been officially licensed. Listen at your own risk.