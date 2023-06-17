Pictures showed the cancellation of the launch in Huelva, southwestern Spain, after the countdown reached zero, with flames and smoke erupting briefly from the launch pad.

“99.9 percent of the procedures succeeded. Launching a rocket is very difficult, but we are getting closer and closer. We will try harder again,” Raul Torres, CEO and co-founder of the company, said in a statement.

The company said the launch was halted due to a cable release error.

Europe and space