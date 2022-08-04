When car brands introduce their very first fully electric car, there is always something not quite right. You saw that at Tesla, but also at giant Volkswagen with the ID series. Toyota is no exception, but this flaw is kind of embarrassing. All copies of the Toyota bZ4X have to be returned to the dealer, but the problem has nothing to do with the powertrain.

The recall of the Toyota bZ4X has been initiated because the wheel bolts may come loose. Yes, the biggest car brand in the world has forgotten how to fix wheels. And even worse: they don’t have a suitable solution for it yet. Just checking with the torque wrench is not sufficient, something really needs to be replaced with the electric Toyota.

The recall of the Toyota bZ4X is difficult

Toyota warns that in extreme cases a wheel could fall off the car and advises customers to leave their bZ4X for the time being. They can get a loaner car from their dealer or even return their car and get a refund. What exactly is going on with the wheel bolts is not known, but you would think that Toyota would have this under control with a production of more than ten million cars per year.

The problem would occur in 2,200 European copies, 260 American, 110 Japanese and 20 Canadian – a large part of which has not yet been delivered, reports Electrek. It is therefore not a huge cost item for Toyota, but it remains a special story. Delivery of the Toyota bZ4X in the Netherlands will not start until 2023. We quietly assume that the problem with ‘our’ copies has already been solved before delivery starts.