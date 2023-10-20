Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Giorgia Meloni has separated from her partner Andrea Giambruno. An embarrassing recording by the journalist had previously caused a scandal. (Collage from archive images) © Collage: dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka // Screenshot: Striscia la notizia // IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced her separation from her partner. This was preceded by extremely embarrassing statements from Andrea Giambruno.

Rome – Italy’s government is rocked by a real scandal. In the spotlight: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. But it is not a political scandal. Rather, in recent days, media publications of statements made by her partner Andrea Giambruno have caused a veritable tsunami to hit the Prime Minister. She draws conclusions and announced the separation on Friday.

Meloni announces separation from partner Giambruno: emotional words

“This is where my almost ten-year relationship with Andrea Giambruno ends,” said Giorgia Meloni on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning. It continues: “I thank him for the great years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through and for giving me the most important thing in my life, namely our daughter Ginevra. Our paths have diverged for some time, and it is time to recognize this.” The politician accompanied the posting with a family photo with Andrea and their daughter (7).

“I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend at all costs a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and father like I couldn’t love mine,” Meloni continues. At the end she is combative and gives words of warning to “all those who hoped to weaken me by attacking me at home”. She won’t let it get her down.

This was preceded by a real media scandal in Italy.

Scandal in Italy: Meloni partner makes blunt offers to colleague

On two consecutive evenings, the satirical entertainment program “Striscia la NOTEIA” broadcast recordings by Andrea Giambruno. These were off-air recordings, i.e. statements that the journalist had made behind the scenes but which were nevertheless recorded.

In it, the 42-year-old makes sexist comments and makes rather sudden sexual advances to a colleague who was in the studio with him. For example, Giambruno said: “Can I touch my crotch while I talk to you?” Here the colleague in the recording is still laughing and responds to a corresponding gesture from her colleague: “You’ve already done that.”

But Giambruno is even more direct: He calls her a “beauty” and asks why they didn’t get to know each other earlier. “Are you engaged?” he is said to have said to his colleague. The colleague replies: “Yes, I already told you that this morning, Andrea”. Later, Meloni’s former partner also talks about having an affair with another woman. “The whole of Mediaset (TV station in Italy, ed.) knows this,” said Giambruno. With a view to the affair, he then asks his colleague bluntly: “Should we have a threesome?”

Even when it was pointed out to the moderator that his comments were being recorded, he is said not to have given in: “What did I say? “You should still be able to have fun,” he is said to have replied.

In recent months, Giambruno’s statements have repeatedly made headlines. At the end of August he said in relation to the issue of rape: “If a woman doesn’t get drunk, the wolf avoids her.” This was discussed in Italy as a misogynistic statement. At that time, Meloni intervened and made it clear that her partner’s statements should not be seen as a justification for rape. Now Giambruno seems to have gone a step too far.