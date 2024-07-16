Katy Perry’s return to the music world can already be considered one of the biggest pop stumbles of 2024 if we look at the reactions to her new video. The numbers for the song itself are not very encouraging: Woman’s Worldreleased on July 11, debuted at No. 58 on Spotify’s global chart with 2.2 million first-day streams and failed to crack the top 100 in either the U.S. or U.K. And on YouTube, where the video has racked up more than eight million views in four days, there’s a flood of negative comments, with users calling it “embarrassing” and indicating they thought it was a parody. “If this is sincere, it’s embarrassing. If this is satire… it’s still embarrassing,” one commenter said.

A social network thread X tried to explain the meaning of the clip and its feminist theme. And it’s an interesting explanation for a video that possibly has many more layers than it seems, but the problem is that no one is willing to look for them or identify them. Not in a Katy Perry video. One user answered that the star’s work is not about female empowerment, but about “being a privileged, white, thin, sexy, basic woman who has no idea how other women live.” Another commented (this time, yes, with irony) that “nobody works as hard as gays millennials trying to add depth to a mediocre, high-budget pop video that is not, by any standard, feminist.”

The video of Woman’s World features Perry dressed as the iconic Rosie the Riveter and paying homage to the famous 1932 photo Lunch on top of a skyscraper. The artist drinks “whiskey for women,” displays sex toys, uses glitter-covered tools (hammers for women, drills for women) and uses a wall-mounted urinal. Her controversial ode to feminism includes a close-up of her jiggling breasts covered by a tiny bikini with the American flag. According to the artist, all of this reflects (and parodies) what certain men believe feminism is, just as the apocalyptic scenes in the second part of the video reflect men’s fear of a world where there are more women in power.

The video ends, however, with an exercise in honesty. Perry literally goes into a garden and records a choreography designed for TikTok, the territory that the executives behind pop stars long to conquer, alongside a girl who repeatedly asks her: “Who are you?” It is her way of being honest and humorously acknowledging that the young public no longer recognizes her. As she leaves in a helicopter, she shouts to the world: “I am Katy Perry!”

Some comments on YouTube point out that Woman’s World It sounds like “feminism that would create artificial intelligence” or “a parody of feminism gone wrong.” “Is this what a midlife crisis looks like?” asks one netizen. “It’s like when my mom tells me she’s not homophobic because she knows someone who’s gay,” adds another. Others argue that it’s a product “designed specifically for teenage boys” and “100% for men.”

“As a camp it is disastrous”

Fans of the artist try to explain the meaning of the video and YouTube procrastinators and amateur pop analysts revisit it with a curious eye to try to see beyond and understand what Perry is trying to convey, but the press is unanimous in its negative criticism. Journalist Laura Snapes gave the song a score of one star out of five in The GuardianShe confessed that it made her feel “more stupid” every time she heard it: “It’s an outdated attempt to write a feminist anthem about how women really can have it all.” Shaad D’Souza wrote in Pitchfork that the single with which the singer returns is “too daunting to even come close to camp“it is disastrous.”

Mary Siroky defined the topic in Consequence of Sound as “a burger of nothing served on a chroma key” and stressed that the star does not say “anything substantial” about feminism in the video: “What is disconcerting about this set of images is that feminism should not be perceived like this (…) It is not about proving that we can do everything that men can do.” Mathew Rodriguez said in Them that everything in her world seems forced and that the piece presents “the most basic quasi-feminist iconography diluted by Perry’s corniest instincts.”

Justin Curto stood out in Vulture that a hymn needs a message and Woman’s World doesn’t have it: “The song is stuck in vague feminist empowerment, which might have worked in 2014, but falls short in 2024.” She also said that the video is guilty of being obvious: “Perry shows that women can also work in construction and drink whiskey.”

The compelling article by Alim Kheraj for Dazed & Confused say what Woman’s World is a work “as empowering as a Vagisil ad.” “It seems to have been designed by a committee at Capitol Records whose sole goal was to achieve a lipsync in RuPaul’s Drag Race. […] “It’s female empowerment filtered through the lens of a Ryan Murphy show,” she says. “It seems to say that all you need to attract gays are some shiny objects, a beautiful pop star and a basic tune.”

The video of Woman’s World is the work of a woman, photographer and director Charlotte Rutherford. Four of the six authors of the composition are men. One of them, who also acts as the producer of the single, is Dr. Luke, the creator of many of Katy’s hits in the past: I Kissed A Girl, California Gurls, Roar…The rejection of a large part of the public and the press to comeback Katy Perry’s involvement in the song is due to her involvement in the song. The critics cited above recall that the producer was accused of sexual abuse by Kesha in 2014, something he denies (they reached an agreement in 2023 after almost a decade of legal battle). This fact appears in almost all the reviews of the song: many maintain that having a producer with that episode in his history would discredit Perry’s feminist message.

Actress Abigail Breslin, for example, posted a tweet the day she was born Woman’s World“Working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent things and get away with it. On the other hand, I love Kesha.”

Hours later, she said she had received death threats for her words. Some of Katy’s supporters questioned the huge fuss caused by the fact that Dr. Luke is collaborating with her again, when the same has not happened with other music stars in recent years: “Where was all this noise when Doja Cat or Nicki Minaj worked with him?”

Ariana Johnson echoes in Forbes of another contradiction in Katy Perry’s defense of feminism. The singer supported and voted for Rick Carusoa candidate for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022. This billionaire was criticized by his political opponents for having donated money to anti-abortion organizations.

Katy Perry’s reaction to the barrage of criticism Woman’s World She posted a video on social media in which she appears at the filming of the clip and stresses that it is a satire: “You can do anything! Even satire!” But is it really a satire if you feel the need to explain it a day after its release? “We are having fun and being a little sarcastic with this,” explained the artist together with her dancers. The performer focused on the fact that with the first part of the video she tries to communicate in an exaggerated way that “We don’t focus on the male gaze, but we really focus on the male gaze.” After what she calls “a reset” for herself and for her idea of ​​“the divine feminine,” she appears in “a completely different world.” “We wanted to open this video making it look like a super bright pop star video and that’s what it is,” she concludes.

There was another one more than a decade ago Woman’s World: was a Cher song released in 2013, with a low-cost video in which the then 67-year-old artist showed diverse women and encouraged them to unite. 11 years later, Katy Perry’s detractors flock to this YouTube clip to leave messages like “this is the real deal” Woman’s World” and “this is a true female anthem.”

Latest single Katy Perry’s top 10 in the United States was Chained to the Rhythm in 2017. It was the letter of introduction of Witnessan album that brought in figures that were well below those of his previous albums. The situation in terms of sales and impact worsened considerably with Smile in 2020. This new stage is part of an attempt by the artist to regain the relevance she had in the past decade, during which she collected number one hits and surpassed her great rival at the time, Lady Gaga.

At the moment, it seems that Woman’s World It has not been the right step. Hiring the person responsible for their elders hits and recovering humor, color and hedonism in its aesthetics seemed like the perfect formula, but only in theory. article by Cat Zhang published in The Cut describes the singer as “a relic” of the past decade, “a faded pop star frantically trying to regain relevance, only to be thwarted by her inability to distinguish between up and down.” We will have to wait until September 2024 to hear 143his next album, and discover if he has any aces up his sleeve that will allow him to fall back into grace and not into oblivion. Maybe in another ten years someone will recover Woman’s World and it makes sense then.

