From: Mathias von Hofen

Vladimir Solovyov is known for making wild threats on Russian TV. But now Putin's propagandist himself was literally paraded.

Moscow – Vladimir Solovyov is hosting a prominent talk show on the state broadcaster Rossiya 1 (Russia 1). The discussion participants often don't treat each other squeamishly. Even before the start of Ukraine war Experts criticized the “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” panel Wladimir Putin and the Russian government, were often loudly put down. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, critical voices have become even rarer on Russian TV.

It was all the more surprising that Solovyov now received a history lesson in front of the camera, as Russia expert and US journalist Julia Davis reports on her YouTube channel “Russian Media Monitor”. Solovyov, who has been on the EU sanctions list since the beginning of the war, had asked provocatively: “What war have the Americans ever won?” Andrei Sidorov, professor and deputy dean of world politics at Moscow State University, replied to Solovyov: “The Cold War, The Americans won the Cold War.” Sidorov added that this conflict was not won militarily, which led Solovyov to say that the strength of the US army was just an idea produced by “American cinema”.

Putin's propagandist lived in the USA before his time in Russia

Solovyov, who once lived in the USA for two years, is considered Russia has long served as the Kremlin's whip. In December 2022, he threatened various European countries with an invasion of Russian troops. He repeatedly called for the use of Russian nuclear weapons against NATO countries. Whether these scenarios are even remotely realistic from a military point of view obviously doesn't matter to Solovyov. Excessive exaggerations and agitation have been his trademark since he appeared on Russian TV with his talk show.

Solovyov is hated by the Russian opposition. As early as 2015, the writer Dmitri Bykov, who is popular in Russia, spoke of how Solovyov was igniting the “ugliest instincts” with his propaganda. In addition, Solovyov has been repeatedly linked to corruption.

Russia's state TV discusses aid to Ukraine from the USA

Sidorov appears more serious than Solovyov. While he tries to be an agitator for the masses, Sidorov's analyzes are also taken seriously in the Russian establishment. Sidorov emphasized in the panel that the USA is “undoubtedly a powerful nation” with “very great potential, militarily, economically and financially.” However, the USA is in a slow decline.

Sidorov and Solovyov also discussed the current political situation in the USA. Sidorov had doubts about the passage of the US aid package for the Ukraine. Republicans blocked it in the Senate. A possible re-election Donald Trump's the historian assessed positively. He was “a good president”. With him there is a chance that the USA will break away from NATO. Sidorov called Trump a “destroyer” who could perhaps even bring about a civil war. From Sidorov's point of view, this would be a rather positive development.

Solovyov, on the other hand, hardly deigned to analyze the domestic political situation of his great rival. He is content with threatening the USA with war.