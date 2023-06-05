FromFabian Mueller close

In the election for the new party chairman, there was a serious breakdown among the Austrian Social Democrats. The votes were counted incorrectly.

Vienna – The Austrian Social Democrats experienced an unprecedented breakdown in the election for party chairman at the weekend: The opposition party SPÖ announced on Monday (June 5) that Hans Peter Doskozil, who was elected new party leader on Saturday, had not won the election – but his competitor Andreas Babler. When the votes were counted, the head of the election commission, Michaela Grubesa, said the votes were switched.

“This is certainly a low point for Austrian social democracy up to a certain point,” said Doskozil, who was now defeated, about the counting error. The Prime Minister of Burgenland admitted defeat. “It is undisputed to take note of the election result in this way,” said the politician known for his restrictive migration policy. He congratulated Babler, who is assigned to the left wing of the party.

The error happened during the transfer to an Excel spreadsheet, said Grubesa. In fact, Doskozil got 280 votes, but Babler got 317 votes. The error was accidentally discovered during a recount on Monday. It had become necessary to explain why a voice was missing. It turned out to be invalid. The party apologized to Doskozil, said Grubesa. The new party leader is now Babler.

Election glitch at the SPÖ: Babler’s new party leader

Babler received 52.66 percent of the votes, while opponent Doskozil received 46.51 percent of the votes. The Austrian Social Democrats elected their new leader at a special party conference in Linz on Saturday. Doskozil initially supposedly got 53.02 percent of the delegate votes.

According to Grubesa, a new party congress is not necessary. Babler, currently mayor of the small town of Traiskirchen south of Vienna, succeeds Pamela Rendi-Wagner. The previous SPÖ boss was no longer there. (fmü/dpa/AFP)

