Gary Anderson is one of the best darts players in the world. At the World Grand Prix, however, the Scot made a serious mistake. When he repeats this, there is finally astonishment.

D.he double fields are the fine art of darts. You are always the last target in the game – and the first at the World Grand Prix. A rule that Gary Anderson simply forgot in his quarter-finals. And not just once.

Elmar Paulke couldn’t believe it: “That doesn’t exist at all. I’m stunned, “stammered the TV commentator at DAZN. “That can’t be true”, assisted expert René Eidams at the microphone: “It’s not normal, folks. We’re talking about a quarter-finals at a major event. ”And Gary Anderson, who had caused all the commotion, shook his head on stage with an angry look. A darts professional had never made such a faux pas before.

The Word Grand Prix has a special character in the packed tour schedule of the Professional Darts Corporation. Besides the world championship, it is the only major tournament that is played in set mode. In addition, in the competition that has been held since 1998, you always have to hit a double field in order to downplay the 501 points: “Double In – Double Out”. Only available at the World Grand Prix.

Anderson was already 0-2 behind

The game variant has its charm and regularly creates additional moments of tension. If you don’t hit the double field with the first two or three darts, despite consistently good scorings, you hardly have a chance of winning the round. However, it becomes impossible if the game mode is simply ignored.

Gary Anderson was on a spectacular comeback in his match against Dirk van Duijvenbode. The two-time world champion was already behind the number 73 in the world rankings 0-2 after sets and 0-2 after legs. The Scot was only one leg loss away from the surprising elimination. But then he fought his way up again and won three legs in a row to win the set.

Van Duijvenbode also quickly made it 2-0 in the fourth round, but Anderson reduced the game and tried to level again. The nervousness of the opponent could be seen, his fear of the big surprise was palpable. Anderson had turned the momentum on his side as in the previous sentence, as the old master himself seemed to feel. In any case, the “Flying Scotsman” fired straight away at the Triple-20 in the fourth leg – without hitting a double field beforehand.

The renewed lack of concentration meant the decision

“That’s unbelievable,” Eidams shouted: “I can’t go on Score twice if I’m not there yet.” Or better: for the second time. Anderson had already made the embarrassing and actually unique faux pas that evening at the beginning of the third set, when he had thrown the first six darts all past the doubles with a score of 0: 1, while van Duijvenbode played himself down to 250 points .

On the third shot, Anderson then targeted the triple-20. At that point he and Caller Kirk Bevins had been able to laugh about it. The renewed lack of concentration in sentence four, however, meant the decision. Anderson lost the set and the match 1: 3.

So far, the routine crowd favorite was only known for calculation errors, which he always explained with his poor eyesight. However, glasses do not help against the blackout of the “Double In – Double Out”.

Van Duijvenbode will meet Simon Whitlock in the semi-finals on Sunday, who outclassed Michael van Gerwen, who was still in trouble, 3-0. In the second match of the evening, favorite Gerwyn Price faces Dave Chisnall. Saarwellingen’s Gabriel Clemens was the first German to make it into the round of 16 on Wednesday after beating Nathan Aspinall, but failed there because of de Zwaan. His problem: he didn’t hit the double fields. At least he had aimed at her.