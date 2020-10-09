new Delhi: This is quite disturbing but it is true that in the IPL 2020, on social media trolls about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s failure, someone has given a disgusting threat like raping his five-year-old daughter. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi received this threat on her Instagram account. This threat has filled people with anger on social media. Especially women are very angry.

Actress and politician Nagma tweeted, “Where are we going as a nation? How strange that Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter Jeeva has been threatened with rape. What is happening in our country, Prime Minister is?”

MLA from Jayanagar in Karnataka, Soumya Reddy said that it is very disturbing. I do not understand what is happening in our country. Where are we going Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that this is the worst example of how social media platforms are being misused.

Angered by the loss of Chennai Super Kings to Kolkata, the fans expressed their anger by throwing stones at the players’ homes. However, the incident of targeting a child’s innocent child like this has never been heard or seen before.

CSK has played 6 matches so far this IPL season, out of which only it has won 2. While in 4 he has to face defeat. Chennai team is in sixth place in the points table.

