From: Bettina Menzel

The race for the US presidency is extremely close. In the decisive TV debate for the 2024 US election, Biden showed a disastrous performance – panic is spreading among the Democrats.

Atlanta – The US President Joe Biden said after the first TV duel to US election 2024 against the Republican candidate Donald Trump on Thursday evening (27 June): “I think we did well.” The audience apparently had a different opinion: One CNNAccording to a poll, 67 percent of viewers saw Trump as the winner of the televised debate.

Reactions to TV duel Trump vs. Biden: “Panic,” “complete disaster,” “car crash in slow motion”

Even Biden’s former communications director Kate Bedingfield spoke of a “really disappointing” performance by the president. The media of the USA compared the 81-year-old’s performance to a “car accident in slow motion”.

The television cameras in CNN-Studio in Atlanta, Georgia, are merciless. In the TV debate on Thursday, the disaster for Joe Biden begins early. The TV debate shows a US president who speaks with a hoarse voice, stumbles over his words and loses the thread – while the world watches. A godsend for his rival Trump, who never tires of emphasizing Biden’s advanced age in the US election campaign.

TV duel for the 2024 US election: Biden embarrasses himself in debate with Trump

The 81-year-old is the oldest president in US history. In a video, Biden throws seemingly unrelated buzzwords like “Covid” into the room, followed by stuttering. Then he says the meaningless sentence “we beat Medicare” and his time is up. Trump’s sideways glance speaks volumes.

Biden’s hesitation and apparent confusion ran through the entire debate. Commentators in the US media described the 81-year-old’s appearance as a “complete disaster,” a “nervous breakdown” and a “slow-motion car crash,” among other things.

First TV debate on the US election: Biden answers confusedly – ​​and plays into Trump’s hands

When asked why voters should trust that Biden could solve the immigration crisis, the US President answered rather confusedly in the TV debate against Trump on the US election, like a further excerpt showsTrump then begins his response with: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he even knows.” Although he is 78 years old, the Republican seemed much more agile in the TV debate.

It is now “Panic in the Democratic Party” widespreadcommented the CNNexpert John King. “While Biden is spending a week at Camp David [auf das TV-Duell] did anyone mention that he would also be in front of the camera?” asked the host of the satirical news program Daily Show after the TV debate. “After watching today’s debate, I just want to say that both men should be taking performance-enhancing drugs,” Stewart joked. “That was Biden at his worst,” commented the US correspondent of SkyNewsJames Matthews. The US President was seen every day of his 81 years.

US election 2024: Democrats discuss resignation and successor after TV debate disaster

Biden and Trump attacked each other in the televised debate, sometimes violently. The TV duel was particularly disastrous for Biden. Afterwards, the Democrats even discuss a candidate change. It is “time to talk about an open convention and a new Democratic candidate,” said a Democratic politician to NBCNews.

US President Joe Biden made some embarrassing mistakes in the TV debate against Donald Trump. © Gerald Herbert/dpa

Another Democrat, also unnamed, called for Biden to drop out of the race for the US presidency in 2024. “It was like a boxing champion getting into the ring when his best years are behind him.”

US election 2024: After Biden’s appearance in the TV debate, collective panic breaks out among Democrats

A former adviser to former President Barack Obama, David Axelrod, commented to CNN: “There is a feeling of shock about how [Biden] at the beginning of the debate. He seemed a little disoriented.” There will now be discussions about whether he should continue. Only Biden himself can decide that, Axelrod continued.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris admitted in conversation with CNN athe US President had a “slow start” in the duel, but then he had a “strong finish”.

Embarrassing TV duel appearance: Democrats must decide on Biden’s candidacy against Trump

“Whether the Democrats will really go into the November election with Joe Biden is something the Democrats will have to decide at their party convention in mid-August,” said the German government’s Transatlantic Commissioner, Michael Link, to the Daily Mirror.

The Democrats must consider “who is best to prevent Trump from returning to office with his usual methods – allegations, insults, distortions, outright lies,” the politician continued. During his term in office alone, the former US president had, according to WashingtonPost told more than 30,000 lies. Trump also told untruths during the TV debate, commented the SkyNewscorrespondent Matthews, but the Republican did so “confidently.”