Picture: dpa

“Embarrassed”

Pop princess Britney Spears feels exposed by the documentary film “Framing Britney Spears”. “I haven’t seen the documentary, but what I saw and the light in which I was portrayed was embarrassing. I cried for two weeks and still do it, “the singer let the fans know on Instagram. “Framing Britney Spears”, a production of the “New York Times”, premiered at the beginning of February on the streaming service Hulu. In addition to Spears’ rise to one of the most successful musicians in the United States, she also shows the debate over the court-ordered care of the thirty-nine-year-old since a breakdown in 2008. The singer (“Toxic”), which resulted from her marriage to dancer Kevin Federline two Has sons, lives in a secluded life with her partner, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, in Thousand Oaks near Los Angeles. Supported by the #FreeBritney movement, the Grammy Award winner has repeatedly requested in recent years that her father, Jamie Spears, be deposed as a carer and no longer let a guardian check her. (ceh.)