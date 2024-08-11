With the arrival of thesummer and lots of travel on the program, several tourists will opt for the holidays in one of the 44 Italian islands and will probably set sail from one of the 95 ports dedicated to ferry servicebringing with him any type of vehicle, from electric cars to liquid gas powered vehicles. What are the regulations in Italy regarding the transport of electric, hybrid and gas (methane and LPG) cars on ferries?

Recent events have brought attention to the risks of fires of cars and vehicles on ferries, including the fire of the ship Superba at the port of Palermoor of the Felicity Acewhich he did Re-evaluate the safety of alternative fuel vehicles on vessels around the worldenough to convince some countries like the Norway bans electric cars on ferries.

Electric cars and ferry boarding what is the situation in Italy

To understand what the situation is like in Italy we contacted the main companies that operate ferries and ensure the transport of cars to our islands: Caremar, Corsica Ferries, GNV, Grimaldi Lines, Moby, Tyrrhenia.

Boarding electric and hybrid cars on ferries in Italy

In ItalyDespite the most recent fire on a ferry back to January 2023, there are no regulations against the transport of similar vehicles, beyond the necessary precautions required by law.

Ferries of almost all companies operating in Italian territorial waters they take on board electric or gas vehicles. This table summarizes the most important information about the main companies. The advice that also comes from the Fire Brigade is to try to travel on ships with batteries not charged to 100% but preferably with a SOC not higher than 50%, except in cases where an even lower SOC is required as per the table below.

Boarding of gas, methane or LPG cars on ferries

Arrive on boarding with half-empty liquid gas tanksis recommended by companies as it helps prevent risks or possible fires on board the ferry. It is also recommended to switch to petrol fuel during boarding and disembarkingto significantly reduce the risks associated with the use of these systems in case they malfunction or have flaws in the system.

COMPANY Electric/hybrid cars

BOARDING Electric car/ RECHARGE on board LPG/methane cars Contacts / INFO Corsica Line YES

(max 30% SOC) NO Please indicate when purchasing your ticket and keep your tank at a minimum before boarding. 0825 888088

INFO Corsica Ferries YES

(max 30% SOC) NO Please indicate when purchasing your ticket and keep your tank at a minimum before boarding. 0565 912111

INFO GNV YES NO Please indicate when purchasing your ticket and keep your tank at a minimum before boarding. 010 2094591

INFO Moby YES No Please indicate when purchasing your ticket and keep your tank at a minimum before boarding. 02 76028132

INFO FAQ Tyrrhenia YES NO Please indicate when purchasing your ticket and keep your tank at a minimum before boarding. 02 76028132

ASSISTANCE INFO Grimaldi Lines YES NO Please note when purchasing your ticket and tank at the 50% before boarding 081 496444

ASSISTANCE INFO Grimaldi Lines (ship “KYDON PALACE”* flying the Greek flag YES

(max 40% SOC) NO Please indicate when purchasing your ticket and keep your tank at a minimum before boarding. 081 496444

ASSISTANCE INFO Caremar YES NO Please indicate when purchasing your ticket and keep your tank at a minimum before boarding. 081 18966690

INFO ASSISTANCE Minoan Line YES

(max 40% SOC) NO Please note when purchasing your ticket and tank at the 50% before boarding +30 2810 399899

CONTACTS Companies that transport electric, hybrid and gas cars on ferries departing from Italy

Risks of boarding an electric or LPG car on a ferry

In the case of boarding vehicles that use alternative fuels such as LPG and methanethe risks lie in the methods of storage of the liquids themselves. In fact Both LPG and methane use cylinders usually positioned at the rear of the vehicle, pressurized and containing highly flammable liquids.

Methane cylinders Fiat Panda Hybrid converted to methane

Instead in the case of electric or hybrid cars, the greatest risks are linked to the battery pack. The lithium “cell” batteries commercially used by brands, even if well protected, can be damaged and, if compromised, could trigger a chain reaction that produces flames that are difficult to extinguish.

What does the Road Safety Information Coordination Centre (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) say about Electric and LPG cars

“Generally, transport companies allocate more airy spaces and far from possible sources of fire, for parking LPG cars. While for electric cars they impose a battery charge limit ranging between 20% and 50% of the total capacity. Although electric or LPG powered vehicles are allowed on ferries, it is important to respect these limits: the flames that come from an overheated battery are more difficult to put out than those of a combustion engine, and require specific interventions. Before setting off, therefore, it is important find out about the company’s regulations choice and communicate the type of fuel your car uses during boarding, so that the crew can direct you to the correct area for parking your vehicle“.

What does Greek legislation say with the circular of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policies n. 2070.0/28541/2024

The circular for Greece concerns “Additional measures during the carriage of alternative fuel vehicles (AFV) on board passenger ferries and freight ferries”.

“Passengers – vehicle owners must inform the carrier of the type of vehicle they are about to travel and in particular whether it is a conventional vehicle or an AFV. In the case of an AFV, i.e. a) a pure electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid or b) a vehicle using an alternative fuel such as LPG or natural gas, the driver must comply with the following obligations:

1) For the pure electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, the battery charge level at the time of boarding MUST NOT exceed 40%.

2) For alternative fuel vehicles, such as LPG or natural gas, the tanks must NOT contain more than 50% of the tank capacity at the time of boarding.

3) AFVs shall not be loaded on board vessels if they have a fault in their fuel system and their tanks or accumulators, if they have not been removed. They shall also not be loaded on board if they are damaged with ambiguity as to whether their accumulator is damaged or not.

4) The responsibility to ensure that the vehicle does not present any damage or faults to its fuel system, tanks or accumulators lies exclusively with the owners of such vehicles and the Company may ascertain such circumstances in the manner it deems most appropriate at the sole discretion of the Master of the vessel.

5) Passengers – drivers are obliged to inform the crew immediately in case of receiving an alarm signal from their vehicle.

6) AFV drivers are required to present themselves at the port for boarding at least one hour and thirty minutes before departure.

Failure to comply with the above requirements may result in refusal of boarding at the sole discretion of the ship’s Captain.“.

Safety measures for the transport of electric and gas vehicles

Many modern ferry parking lots are in open areas, which are useful for separating a burning car from other vehicles. Furthermore, for obvious safety reasons imposed by law, all vessels of this type have trained staff and equipment ready to deal with most inconveniences.

Staff on board ferries specialized in the transport of electric and gas-powered cars

To best face every risk, The on-board personnel must be informed of the presence of electric, hybrid and gas cars on the vesselso as to strategically arrange the vessel or adjust safety measures before setting sail.

SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65 electric scooter 2020

Please also remember to take care when transporting other electric mobility devices.. E-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards could pose a danger if poorly managed. Most companies allow you to bring them on board, but do not allow you to recharge them during the crossing.. It is also recommended to Store them away from the sun or bad weather, keep the battery safe to ensure a reduced risk of fire on bridges.

