With 8 points added out of 12 possible, 10 goals in favor and four against and the recovery of the leadership, the Spanish has been without a doubt one of the teams of March. So, it is not surprising that LaLiga has chosen one of its players as the best footballer of the month. Is about Adrian Embarba, who has regained his best tone, leading the team in attack in the absence of Raúl de Tomás, aside from scoring a goal and distributing four assists. With eight goals already and 12 passes, Embarba is one of the championship players.

Embarba did not start the first game of the month in the best possible way. The winger participated only 45 minutes before the Oviedo. Vicente Moreno He replaced him at half-time after he had to enter another defender (Fernando Calero) due to the expulsion of Dídac Vilà. But the former player of the Vallecano Ray, which last night celebrated the victory of his former team against Almería, great news that could leave Espanyol with a seven-point margin over the third-placed team if they win on Sunday at Albacete (16:00).

Before, after that match against Oviedo, Espanyol drew against Mirandés (2-2) in a bad match in which Embarba gave the 1-1 assist to Raúl de Tomás. The footballer played 68 minutes. Better was in the 4-0 against Logroñés, the springboard of a parakeet team that is launched. Embarba scored a goal after a brilliant assist from Óscar Melendo, and assisted Javi Puado and Adrià Pedrosa. Completed the entire encounter.

He said goodbye to the month Embarba against Castellón, where he again assisted David López in the 1-1 corner kick, and starred in numerous dangerous plays. April also brings you great news. In the first game of the month, the winger scored a new goal and was one of the best players in the 4-0 from Espanyol to Fuenlabrada. Embarba has been Mister March, one of the best players in the category.