The collapse occurred around 11 while a baptism was being celebrated in the nearby church

The death toll from the collapse of an embankment that took place in Montefiascone, in the province of Viterbo. A part of the rock face fell on the “Da Paolo al Miralago” restaurant-pizzeria, overwhelming the property in via Bandita. TO LOSE the life of the owner of the restaurant, Paolo Morincasa. His body was recovered by the firefighters, in shock but in good condition, the cook who was with him.

The carabinieri and firefighters who rushed to the scene have been digging through the rubble for over an hour, even with their bare hands, in search of victims. Rescuers hear the voices of at least two men calling for help from the cellar of the room because they are trapped under the rubble. The fear is that there are also other victims of the collapse. The road has been closed to traffic. Residents have come down from their homes after the roar of the collapse and are waiting to know the seriousness of what happened.

In the wall affected by the collapse, some works were in progress to create some rooms pertaining to the restaurant-pizzeria. The collapse occurred around 11 while a celebration was being held in the nearby church baptismo. “We heard a tremendous roar and then the sirens of ambulances and firefighters,” said a witness.

Subscribe to the newsletter

