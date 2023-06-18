An embankment collapsed this morning in Montefiascone, in the province of Viterbo, from a rock face. A part collapsed on the restaurant-pizzeria “Da Paolo al Miralago” overwhelming the property. The toll is one dead and one wounded. The owner of the restaurant, Paolo Morincasa, lost his life. His body was recovered by firefighters. In shock but in good condition the cook who was with him. The two men were trapped under the rubble in the cellar of the restaurant, which is located in the center of the town and overlooks Lake Bolsena.

According to an initial reconstruction, perhaps due to water infiltration caused by the abundant rain that had fallen in recent days, a ridge collapsed near the restaurant shortly after nine, trapping the owner and the cook of the restaurant who were on the basement floor of the restaurant. In the wall affected by the collapse, some works were in progress to create some rooms pertaining to the restaurant-pizzeria. Residents said they heard a loud bang. The carabinieri, firemen and 118 ambulances immediately intervened on the spot.