Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/26/2023 – 20:34

São Paulo, 10/26 – Corn planting in Rio Grande do Sul reaches 70% of the projected area of ​​817,521 thousand hectares, according to Emater. Of the crops, 99% are in the germination and vegetative development stage and 1% are in the reproductive period. “The period was marked by a greater incidence of sunlight, favoring the rapid growth and vigorous development of plants. Many producers took advantage of the period to apply nitrogen fertilizers in technically appropriate areas, as well as herbicides, aiming to control weeds”, said the company in a weekly report on the Rio Grande do Sul harvest.

Soybean sowing begins in some regions. “Further to the south of the state, the operation advanced significantly, due to favorable soil conditions. In the north, the implementation was carried out at times when the weather was most conducive to starting crops.” The initial estimate for the oilseed is an area of ​​6.745 million hectares and productivity of 3,327 kilos per hectare.

In the case of rice, in the Campanha, southern and central regions, some areas were implemented. On the Western Border, the operation was hampered by rain and flooding, Emater reported. “In the administrative region of Bagé, the high volume of rain is already causing direct losses to producers, such as flooding of crops due to river floods, mainly the Uruguay River, and indirect losses, such as delays in the sowing process.” Planting covers 65% of the area on the Western Border, but it is not yet possible to determine how much of this area will have to be replanted, the company said.

Wheat

In the case of wheat, the harvest evolved in the last week and reaches 43% of the cultivated area. “Productivity and product quality have reduced as the harvest progresses. Currently 46% of wheat areas in RS are maturing, 10% are grain filling and 1% are flowering,” said Emater.