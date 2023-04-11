When two daring composers like Richard Strauss and Georg Friedrich Handel meet, labeling has no place. Whether Handel wrote “early” music or Strauss “program music” is irrelevant. What counts is only the gesture of subjective will from an immense compositional ability: I do it this way because I can.

Strauss was thirty-four when he composed his symphonic poem Ein Heldenleben, Handel was only twenty-two when he wrote his first oratorio Il Trionfo del Tempo e del Disinganno (Triumph of Time and Knowledge over Beauty and Pleasure). Both had their first opera experiences behind them, and both the oratorio and the symphonic poem have the character of substitute operas: the “Heldenleben” with the protagonist Strauss purely orchestral, the oratorio with four allegorical singing parts as a circumvention of the papal ban on operas in Rome. And they both had a crazy idea: in his oratorio, Handel also invented his first organ concerto, which also made him a monument to himself as an interpreter. Strauss, on the other hand, integrated a veritable violin concerto into his score, as a portrait of the hero’s companion – Pauline Strauss.

Emmanuelle Haïm conducts Handel

So that all of this can be reconciled on two consecutive evenings, it takes musicians like the Berliner Philharmoniker with their heroines: the new concertmaster Vineta Sareika-Völkner for Strauss and the conductor Emmanuelle Haïm for Handel. With it, the question of the instrumental cast – historical or modern? – superfluous, because the leading baroque specialist explains: “Life would be too sad if we weren’t allowed to play music on every instrument we own” (in conversation with the violinist Raimar Orlovsky on the Berliner Philharmoniker’s internet platform).

If the music is good, Haïm continues, any good musician can grasp it, because good music speaks for itself. So it’s all a question of quality, and the conductor doesn’t allow the slightest irritation. With sporty tempi and iron rhythmic precision, she leads the chamber ensemble made up of the Berlin Philharmonic and guests as well as the singers through their murderous parts. Sometimes she sits down at the harpsichord herself, but mostly she leans far forward, holding the hilt with her small fists.







And of course, with concertmaster Daishin Kashimoto, oboist Jonathan Kelly and cellist Martin Löhr, she has the best musicians in front of her, who take on their many solo tasks with a perfect mixture of daredevilry and beauty. Two recorders make their appearances, lute, second harpsichord and organ (brilliant: Philippe Grisvard) support the continuo group with Janne Saksala on double bass.

Diana Damrau sings Strauss

In addition, an exquisite vocal ensemble with the royally noble Elsa Benoit as beauty, the irresistible Julia Lezhneva as pleasure, the magnificent lyrical counter Carlo Vistoli as knowledge and the emphatic tenor Anicio Zorzi Giustiniani as time. What Handel demands of them in terms of coloratura, embellishments and affects, how he ruthlessly chases them through ups and downs, often with huge leaps in intervals, and finally demands breathing from them that corresponds to the lung capacity of the castrati – up to ten litres! – comes from: Isn’t that half the bouquet?

There was no need to think back to the opera “Die Frau ohne Schatten” with which the Berlin Philharmonic opened the Easter Festival in Baden-Baden. The “Four Last Songs” in the orchestral concert the night before were, at any rate, emanations of ornamental singing in the case of Diana Damrau, not an intimate emanation in the “wander-weary” nature pictures à la Wesendonck. The “Spring” resembled a belated Art Nouveau blossom. Damrau was at home with the larks, who trilled so gracefully in the last song “Im Abendrot”, and even the question, “Is this death?” She articulated artificially, less emotionally . The shroud was then spread out by Kirill Petrenko in the orchestra’s postlude, a descending harmonic progression full of “Tristan” sadness.

Vineta Sareika-Völkner, the first concertmaster in the history of the Berliner Philharmoniker, had already revealed how she can make her violin sing in the third song “Beim Schlafengehn” as the soul guide of the singer. In “Heldenleben”, however, she almost received applause for the concertante bravura aria of “Companion”: a rehabilitation of Pauline, which Strauss characterized unflatteringly in his performance markings, but which has now moved up into the category “worthy of worship”. Especially since at the end of the symphonic poem it also rises to heaven together with the hero’s solo horn. Sareika-Völkner actually saw her intermezzo as a second violin concerto by Brahms that had never been written, and she enjoyed her double stops and passages.







And if the “Hero’s Life” is already foolhardy, the orchestra was even more so when it stormed out into the world and the conductor jumped with sheer momentum. When the trumpeters backstage called for battle, a cinemascope-sized battle scene opened up and Petrenko led his troops through the crowd with strategic foresight.

When the hero finally moved his “peace works” to oboes and harps. And really mean were the hero’s adversaries in the woodwinds. “Time does not sleep”, the counter Carlo Vistoli had declared in Handel’s oratorio in miserably long sequences. But she can stop now and then: if we get the courage.