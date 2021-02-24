Already in the European spring of 2020, the Italian architect and designer Emanuele Sinisi He started posting sketches of different scenarios on his Instagram profile. Designed for a pandemic theater that did not renounce the co-presence between actor and spectator in the era of social distancing, images of a high dose of irony and creativity were immediately viralized.

–Your designs were published at the beginning of the pandemic. Have you ever sought to materialize them?

-The images were born in the solitude of the quarantine, a very sad moment especially for one thing: it was impossible to enjoy the theater. What I tried to do then was to use my creativity, my talent as an architect and designer to draw and make some proposals. I did not want to feel nostalgic but to answer questions, look for solutions that were funny and conceptual, but at the same time propositional and provocative. But not in the sense of annoying, but of provoking something in people.

–All the designs have as their axis the conservation of the spatiotemporal link between actors and spectators. Is that the essence of theater?

-Of course. He was trying to keep people meeting in one place. Because what is theater: an architecture or a connection between people? This form of artistic expression was born outside the walls. In the pandemic we did not have access to the buildings, so the question was how could the theater happen if there were no buildings.

– Many of the proposals are not without irony, and some are more likely to transcend the real plane than others. What impact did the first of your pandemic devices have on you?

–To tell the truth, the creative process was mainly therapeutic. At the beginning I was not interested in the realization, but I wanted to start a dialogue with people who felt the same anguish as me inside, who missed the theater as much as I did. A year later I am realizing that the provocations of my Pandemic Theaters were something really profound and honest. It was taken by very sensitive people. Now, both the people of the Coliseo theater who supported the project with commitment and the artists of FIBA ​​are the ones who give it meaning. They are the ones who took on the challenge of bringing this circle to the real plane.

– With the theaters closed again in Italy, will you continue to imagine answers?

-I do not know yet. Now I’m waiting, curious to see my Pandemic Theater come to life at FIBA. I want to find out if my therapeutic act is something that can simply work and give artists some more possibilities so that they can experience their languages ​​and express themselves in different ways.

The works that will be carried out in the Pandemic Theater created by Emanuele Sinisi and mounted in Mandarine Cultural Tent (Punta Carrasco Complex), are: Comizi d’amore #Buenos Aires, by Kepler 452, Martín de Goycoechea and Gonzalo Facundo López; Fire and passion, by Jorge Eiro; Y Boom Chapadama, by Lautaro Simione.