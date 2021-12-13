The mechanic Emanuele Sabatino aka EMA “EmaMotorSport” was found hanged in his workshop from Broni. Bad news came like a bolt from the blue to relatives, friends, acquaintances, followers and fans.

Emanuele Sabatino died on the afternoon of December 9th, in his workshop in Broni (PV).

The story of Emanuele Sabatino, his autobiography on video.

Emanuele Sabatino, EMA Motorsport, died

Emanuele Sabatino hanged himself in his well-known workshop. It had become the mechanical best known on the web of Italy. He was born in Milan in 1976. He worked as a professional for several years sports car tuner successfully, then he was hit by adverse events and a crisis which was followed by the failure of his first business.

The Workshop of Emanuele Sabatino EmaMotorsport of Broni

He tried to get up for the first time by changing sector: he is betting everything on sports and electric bicycles, but here too he suffered a severe blow following a theft perpetrated in his restaurant that threw him on the pavement and for the second time in a profound economic crisis.

The latest video by Emanuele Sabatino

Later he reinvents himself and tries to make technical videos. It starts with a cell phone tied to a stick, but video after video on youtube And Facebook in 2016 he reached a large following for his skill in telling the technology of engines and cars.

From the web to the general TV audience, enter the good graces of MotorTrend with various television programs “In the workshop with Ema“,”Courtesies for the car“. He also wrote a book, the “Manual of mechanics for potted motors“.

Because he killed himself

And then the bad news that we have all unfortunately learned: Emanuele is gone, he committed suicide by hanging himself in the workshop. And this time not for economic problems or related to his world, but affective: according to rumors, the coup de grace came with the divorce and the exclusive custody of the 3 children obtained by his wife.

Emanuele Sabatino, at the age of 45 he leaves his wife and 3 children. The last farewell with i funeral which will take place on Monday 13 December at 11.00 privately at the Church of San Francesco to Siziano (Pavia).

The editorial offices of Elaborare, Newsauto, Elaborare 4 × 4 cling to their families in this difficult moment.

In the EMA Motorsport workshop in Broni, Emanuele Sabatino during a test in collaboration with the Elaborare magazine

Words and thoughts dear to Emanuele Sabatino

