Emanuele Romani will be on track this weekend at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola for the third round of the Italian GT Series Sprint Championship. Emanuele will once again be behind the wheel of the Porsche 718 Cayman of Team Ebimotors and will find his teammate Gianluca Carboni.

A very demanding weekend with more than thirty-five cars at the start and a very tough GT4 class with seven cars at the start. Due to the large number of cars, qualifying will see the GT4 and the Cups in the same session, while the free races and the two races in “common”. Free practice always on the distance of sixty minutes on Friday.

Official practice on Saturday with Q1 at 10.50 am until 11.05 am while Q2 at 11.40 am until 11.55 am. Saturday will also be the time of the green light of race 1 with start at 18.00, on the distance of fifty minutes plus one lap. Race 2 will start on Sunday at 15.00 on the same distance and will be the event that will close the weekend. LIVE on the usual channels.

“Finally we’re back in the car, the long summer break has made me want to get back behind the wheel of the Porsche Cayman. It will be a” crowded “weekend with thirty-five crews at the start, we have the opportunity to do well in qualifying, given the division with the GT3s, so I can focus more on personal performance. We will try to bring home as many points as possible, “said Emanuele Romani.