Hit and left on the asphalt, Emanuele Magro died after 5 days in intensive care: hunt for hit-and-run driver

He did not make it Emanuele Magro, he lost his life at just 33 years old after 5 days of agony. We are looking for the hit-and-run driver who hit the young lorry driver on the night between 22nd and 23rd November on the streets of Palermo.

After the alarm reached 118, Emanuele Magro was urgently transported toCivic hospital of Palermo. He had been hit by a car, but the driver had fled without stopping and worrying about the 33-year-old’s condition.

At that moment, the man did not remember what had just happened to him. He was found with various traumas and wounds in Via Ernesto Basile. After arriving at the health facility, doctors tried to do everything possible to save him. They hospitalized the young man in intensive care departmentbut in the following days his health conditions worsened until sad death.

The police have opened an investigation for traffic crime and hit-and-run and are continuing looking for the person responsible. The examination of the videos of all the surveillance cameras in the area, which may have recorded the hit-and-run car, will be fundamental.

Emanuele Magro’s family and friends are shocked

The news shocked everyone who knew and loved Magro. Numerous messages have appeared on the web in the last few hours, accompanied by words of love and beautiful memories.

You left so suddenly, you will be missed by all the people who loved you and there are many, many, because everyone knew what a golden boy you were. He didn’t have to go like this, no one deserves to go away like this and you didn’t deserve it.

Dear Emanuele, hug your mother, who you missed so much. Boy with a good soul. Rest in peace.

The family of Emanuele Magro demands justice and that the person responsible pays for his actions. He had lost his mother when he was little, but he had grown up as a respectable boy, with a big heart. And this is the memory they will continue to have guard all those who knew him.