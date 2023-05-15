Emanuele Filiberto, Real Aversa loses 6-0. “They poisoned my team”

‘Royal confrontation’ on the field of Ragusa. The Iblei on Sunday inflicted a loud one 6-0 to Real Aversa in the Serie D championship. Result that allows the Sicilians to save themselves, but what condemns the team purchased in April by Emanuele Filiberto’s holding company to relegation. A debacle that the heir to the House of Savoy attributes to food poisoning. “What happened yesterday is something unheard of and, from my point of view, it is also an attack on my person as well as on the city of Aversa”, he says. Then the accusation: “They poisoned my team.” And he announces, through a note published on the fans’ website normannalive.it, that he has already denounced the structure that hosted them: “Now we will immediately file a complaint to have the match replayed and we will report everything to the federal prosecutor. The result is nothing more than the confirmation of the physical conditions of the team”.

Emanuele Filiberto: our players are in hospital

The heir of the House of Savoy reconstructs what happened as follows: “We have decided to send the team to a training camp directly in the city of Ragusa, in a well-known city hotel, just to set them up, being a city 600 meters above sea level, but we could never have imagined that similar things could happen in 2023. I don’t want to make any inferences, but the only sure thing is that all our players are in hospital.” On the return journey, “after the many stops to vomit, it was necessary to take them to the hospital in Salerno and unfortunately they were all hospitalised, Unfortunately, they weren’t even able to get home.”

Emanuele Filiberto affirms that “the top executives of the league” would have said that “there was nothing they could do and that if they hadn’t taken the field they would have lost the game at the table. At that point, having no alternatives, they tried to field players full of drugs in order to play the match, they even had to put a player in place of the under goalkeeper. I hope that clarity and justice will be done here”.

Read also

Naples on two jewels of Udinese. Osimhen, chosen heir if Viktor leaves

Where to see Inter-Milan: Sky, Mediaset, TV8 or Amazon Prime Video? TV-streaming news and formations

Subscribe to the newsletter

