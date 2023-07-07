The marriage between Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy and Clotilde Courau has come to an end. The rumors about the possible separation have been getting more and more insistent for about two years but now the confirmation has come. Therefore, the heir to the House of Savoy was spotted kissing another woman. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Despite the deep love that bound them, the love story between Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and Clotilde Courau it’s over. For about two years there was a rumor sentimental crisis between two. However, some confirmed the news photo emerged on the net which show the heir of the House of Savoy kissing another woman.

The person concerned is Nadia Lanfranconi, an Italian singer who has moved to the United States since 2007. to spread theannouncement was the weekly “Diva e Donna”. These are the words which can be read in the press release:

And now here she is at Prince Emmanuel’s side, hugging and kissing him just a stone’s throw from the beach on the Pacific Ocean… She’s in Los Angeles… He hugs her back, she hugs him and snaps a kiss on the lips…

The marriage between Emanuele Filiberto Di Savoia and Clotilde Courau

Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and Clotilde Courau are convoyed to wedding in September 2003. From theirs love story two wonderful were born little girls: Victoria and Louise.

Anyway, in the last period, rumors about an alleged separation they became more and more insistent. They had even been themselves to speak about an alleged sentimental crisis. These had been theirs statements: