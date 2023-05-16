Illness for most of the players and play-off lost 6-0. The prince president, however, does not agree and attacks.

Emanuele Filiberto a few months ago he bought a football team, the Real Aversa. The prince published a press release on Sunday in which he denounced the poisoning of the team, engaged in Sicily for the relegation play-off.

Apparently the players suffered from illnesses before and after the match so much that hospitalization was necessary. Emanuele Filiberto doesn’t agree and asks that the matter be clarified and that the match be replayed.

“They poisoned my team. I don’t want to make any inferences, but the only sure thing is that all our players are in hospital. During the return journey, after many stops to vomit, it was necessary to take them to the hospital in Salerno and unfortunately they were all hospitalized, unfortunately they weren’t even able to go home” – said Emanuele Filiberto.

The race against the Ragusa played in Sicily ended with a clear 6-0. A defeat that made the team relegate in excellence.

“We decided to send the team directly to the city of Ragusa, in a well-known hotel in the city to settle them, being a city 600 meters above sea level, but we could never have imagined that similar things could happen in 2023” – continued the president.

Even in goal they were forced to put a role player. “After the illnesses felt in the morning by the Real Aversa athletes, a manager of the Campania team had asked to be able to postpone the match, with a negative result. At that point, having no alternatives, they tried to field players full of drugs in order to play the match, they even had to put a player in place of the under goalkeeper “ – her words.

All of this was reported to the federal prosecutor: “I hope that clarity and justice will be done here. We have already done so report the facility who hosted us, and now we will immediately file a complaint to have the game replayed and we will report everything to the federal prosecutor’s office”.