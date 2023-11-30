Emanuela Perinetti, daughter of the former Genoa general manager, has died

Genoa – She passed away at the age of 34 Emanuela Perinetti, daughter of Giorgio, historic sports manager and current manager of the technical area of ​​Avellino football. The woman died in Milan, in hospital, after a period of hospitalization due to the worsening of her health conditions. Perinetti had flown to Milan to assist his daughter who had been ill for some time.

The whole world of football rallied around the manager long-time player who was also the general director of Genoa.

Many messages of closenessthat of Avellino (“US Avellino 1912 joins in the pain of its director of the technical area Giorgio Perinetti, and his entire family, for the passing of his dear daughter Emanuela”), that of Napoli, of which Perinetti he was director during the time of Maradona (from 1988 to 1992), who dedicated a thought to him after returning from the Champions League trip to Madrid.

“All of Napoli rallies around Giorgio Perinetti due to the loss of his daughter Emanuela”, so the blue club, but also Brescia, with whom he worked last season, Palermo and Venezia, which under Perinetti’s management in just two seasons went from C to almost promotion to A. «Venezia FC joins in the pain that has affected the Perinetti family and expresses its deepest condolences for the premature death of Emanuela, eldest daughter of Giorgio Perinetti, who as Sports Director since From 2015 to 2017 he led the orange-green club first to promotion to Serie C and the following year to the conquest of Serie B and the Lega Pro Italian Cup. Goodbye, Emanuela.”