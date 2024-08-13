Emanuela Orlandi’s audio with her moans and tortures has been published

An audio clip of over two minutes has been published exclusively by The Daily Fact courtesy of Pietro Orlandi: in the track you can hear the moans of pain and the torture that Emanuela, the girl who disappeared on June 22, 1983 at just 15 years old, is said to have suffered.

The audio had so far been heard in its entirety only by Ercole Orlandi, the young woman’s father, who has always maintained that he had the impression of recognizing his daughter’s voice.

The tape was delivered to theHandle July 17, 1983, less than a month after the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. Four days earlier, another box had been left under the colonnade of St. Peter’s by the alleged kidnappers, but was taken by Vatican officials.

Side A contains male voices calling for the release of Ali Agca, the Pope’s attacker, while Side B contains the voice of a girl who is being abused and who, according to a SISMI report, is “subjected to painful stimulations of varying and progressively increasing intensity”.

In the audio, the girl repeats several times “it hurts”, “enough, I feel bad” and again: “God, why?”. Then a fragment in which you hear: “Please, let me sleep now?”. And it is precisely in this last sentence that Ercole Orlandi claimed to have recognized the voice of his daughter Emanuela.

According to documents from the time drawn up by Sismi (the Italian secret service), the voice “corresponds to that of Emanuela”. A few days later, however, investigators told Ercole Orlandi that it was a series of clips from a porno film put together by a mythomaniac.