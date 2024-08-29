Orlandi Case, Judge Martella’s Truth: “Emanuela Killed Immediately”

Emanuela Orlandi would have been killed immediately: judge Ilario Martelli is convinced of this and has written a book on the case of the girl who disappeared in 1983, Emanuela Orlandi, an international intrigueout Friday, August 30.

Interviewed by Evening Courierthe judge, who investigated the attack on Pope John Paul II in 1981 and the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori, reveals in his book a new theory on the case: “The kidnapping of the young woman was a sophisticated diversionary operation orchestrated by the Stasi, the secret service of East Germany”.

According to Martella, therefore, the case of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi is strictly connected to the attack on the Pope and the so-called “Bulgarian lead”.

The judge, who received death threats several times during his investigations, is convinced that Emanuele Orlandi was killed immediately after the kidnapping: “It was a sophisticated operation to hide Soviet and Bulgarian responsibilities in the attempt to kill the pontiff. I myself was threatened with death several times.”

“There is an absolute interdependence between the May 1981 attack on John Paul II and the kidnapping of the two girls,” adds Martella, according to whom the disappearance of the two girls served to divert attention from the investigations aimed at unmasking the Bulgarian accomplices of Ali Ağca, the Pope’s attacker.