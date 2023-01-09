The promoter of Vatican justice Alessandro Diddi has ordered the reopening of the investigation into the Emanuela Orlandi case, the 15-year-old Vatican citizen who disappeared into thin air on June 22, 1983.

Almost forty years after that event, one of the most famous unsolved mysteries in Italian and Vatican history, the investigators intend to once again fathom documents, reports and testimonies in search of the truth.

The starting point, he reports Adnkronos, will be the data already acquired during the various processes on the matter. The initiative of the Vatican judiciary would have come at the urging of Pope Francis, who has always preached the path of transparency on Emanuela Orlandi.

The girl, daughter of a clerk of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, left her home in the Vatican to go to a music lesson in Piazza Sant’Apollinare.

His disappearance is shrouded in mystery, in the past suspicions fell on one of the leaders of the Magliana gang, `Renatino´ Enrico De Pedis, according to several witnesses, the material executor of the kidnapping “on behalf of high prelates”.

“We are unaware of it, we learn it from the press but we have certainly been waiting to be heard for a year”, says the lawyer of the Orlandi family, Laura Sgrò, commenting with theHandle the news. The initiative is linked to a series of requests presented in the past by Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela.

Recently, also thanks to the release of a docu-fiction, the story has returned to talk, which at a procedural level was stopped in October 2015. That year the investigation into the disappearances of Emanuela Orlandi and another girl was closed , Mirella Gregori, launched in 2006 following the declarations of Sabrina Minardi, formerly of De Pedis. Among the suspects there was also Pietro Vergari, former rector of the basilica of Sant’Apollinare.