The Rome prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi acquired the documents, made available to the Vatican, in the context of the proceeding already opened in Piazzale Clodio on the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, the then 15-year-old Vatican citizen who disappeared into thin air on 22 June 1983. A proceeding initiated after the CSM had requested information on a complaint presented to the council by the family of the girl who disappeared in Rome. Another investigation is currently open in the Vatican.

In the past weeks, the promoter of justice Alessandro Diddi had listened to Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, for several hours. The investigation was entrusted to the prosecutor Stefano Luciani. At the end of April, the prosecutor of the capital Lo Voi had already hinted that he wanted to reopen the case when, speaking at a meeting with students in the Don Bosco school in Palermo, he did not rule out new investigations into the matter. «After 40 years it is not only not easy to find elements, but also to spot the activities carried out by the investigators of the time because every situation, every investigation must be contextualised. It cannot be excluded that the Rome prosecutor’s office will be involved again, which is why I cannot talk about it,” said Lo Voi.