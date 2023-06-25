T-shirts or A4 sheets with a photograph of Emanuela Orlandisnapshots with the image of the posters that 40 years ago papered the walls of the Capital for the search for the Vatican citizen who disappeared on June 22, 1983. Many have accepted the invitation of their brother Pietro Orlandi who organized this morning a sit-in in Largo Giovanni XXIII, a stone’s throw from the Vatican, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the day he disappeared into thin air. Before 12, Orlando will move to St. Peter’s Square to attend the Angelus hoping for a word on the case from the Pope.

“I thank everyone present, most of them come from outside Rome, from all over Italy, a priest comes from Romania, there are those who arrived from Germany: these things excite me and give me the strength to go on”, explained Pietro Orlando. “From the Pope I expect a few words of hope after 40 years, I think it is necessary“, adds Orlandi, who continues: “Like the first time, we will arrive in Piazza San Pietro – he explains -, I hope that Pope Francis will say a few words of hope and I have the feeling that he will do so because he, for the first time, has opened an investigation into the kidnapping of Emanuela and evidently wants to clarify. It would be a positive sign if he remembered it today and it would also have weight with respect to situations that seem critical such as the question of the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry “.

“I hope there won’t be yet another postponement. On Tuesday – he underlines – they should vote on the amendments, and in this case everything will go back to the Chamber, or vote on the text by sending it to the Senate floor”.

“The Vatican in the person of Diddi – continues Pietro Orlandi – presented itself to the Senate saying that it does not like this commission of inquiry. Why? I am convinced that a parliamentary commission is important”.

“The prosecutor’s investigations are positive but in the Commission there are 40 deputies and senators who can ask questions and the hearings are public: it is very difficult to check 40 people, there will be those who will ask uncomfortable questions and this would be positive”, he explains.

“If the Senate takes a step back and decides not to pass the institution of the Commission of Inquiry, we will organize the demonstrations in front of the Senate”, promises Orlandi, who adds: “It would be a bad impression and a bad sign, that is State continues to accept impositions from another state. I hope this does not happen”, continues Pietro who appealed to the senators to vote on the institution of the Commission.