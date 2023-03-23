Unanimity of the Chamber to establish a commission of inquiry into the cases of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori

Unanimity of the Chamber for the bill establishing the bicameral parliamentary commission of inquiry into the cases of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori, the two girls, Vatican citizens, who disappeared in Rome in 1983. There were 245 yeses. The text now passes to the Senate.

Already from the first discussion session, the widespread desire to undertake this path emerged, with the hope of clarifying what happened in those days almost 40 years ago. The bill consists of six articles.

Applause in the Chamber addressed to thethe families of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori who followed the explanations of vote from the rostrum of the Chamber.

“Today they are present in the Chamber and the time has perhaps come for this Parliament to apologize for the long, too long time it took to get here” and to express a “big hug for the unanswered pain they have had” and “a strong thanks for the trust they stubbornly continue to place in the institutions” and that more than “ever we have a duty to repay”, said the group leader of the M5S Francesco Silvestri, to the applause of the parliamentarians. Emanuela’s brother, Pietro Orlandi, had already attended the proceedings in the classroom during the discussion of the bill last Monday.

