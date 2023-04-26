Emanuela Orlandi, letter to the Vatican to her brother Pietro: “Shameful allusions to Wojtyla”

“You’re a liar and you know it.” This is the accusation against Pietro Orlandi in a letter delivered in the past few hours to his mother, now 93 years old. The letter, perhaps written by a religious, attacks Emanuela Orlandi’s brother for the recent declarations on the disappearance of the Vatican citizen, dating back to forty years ago.

“No one told you those shameful allusions about Pope Wojtyla, you made them up yourself. But you have discredited yourself!”, reports the letter published by Pietro himself on social media. The reference is to the request to shed light on the accusations of pedophilia during the pontificate of John Paul II. “I have always supported your family, but following leads suggested by mythomaniacs and notoriously unreliable people has complicated things. The Vatican has been too patient. Now he has granted you the new investigation, but on what basis will it take place? With the usual false documents and on the trail of pedophile cardinals who go looking for girls at night together with the Pope? You should just be ashamed. You will have to answer to God for your wickedness (underlined, ed). Greetings”. Signed: Luciano Dei. A “probably false” name, according to Pietro Orlandi.

“The stupidity of whoever left it and I presume written is that they wanted to make it appear that it had been sent from other cities, therefore outside the Vatican, because they also bothered to put a stamp but there is no stamp, therefore…” , he commented on Facebook. In recent weeks, his statements during the Di Martedì broadcast on La7 had caused discussion, in which he asked for clarity on the rumors circulating about Pope Wojtyla. “In the evening he went out with two of his friends, Polish monsignors” with whom he “certainly didn’t go to bless houses”, he said on the broadcast hosted by Giovanni Floris, commenting on the revelations made by a member of the Banda della Magliana to the journalist Alessandro Ambrosini. Orlandi then specified that he “never directly accused John Paul II of paedophilia”, accusing the press of having “exploited” his words.

“This is the consequence of those who wanted to play journalist,” he said yesterday in his post. “You can offend me as they like, I don’t care, but reading ‘The Vatican has been too patient’ or ‘You will have to answer to God for your wickedness’… Well”