The mysteries surrounding the case continue Emanuela Orlandiwith a letter to Peter that mom found in the postbox in the Vatican. It would have been written by a monsignor. The brother of the girl who disappeared many years ago decided to post the letter on Facebook. Here’s what’s written.

Dear Peter, you are a liar!

Thus begins the letter found in the mailbox, a missive written in pen, probably by an adult, perhaps by a monsignor. The reference is to some words said by Emanuela Orlandi’s brother on Karol Wojtyla, which the high ecclesiastical spheres have not digested. The letter accuses Pietro Orlandi of having defamed the pope, even though he himself made it known in his Facebook group.

The letter was handwritten on a white piece of paper, then placed in a white envelope delivered to the mother, but directed to the brother of Emanuela Orlandi. The woman still lives in the Vatican.

Dear Pietro, you are a liar and you know it! No one told you those shameful allusions about Pope Wojtyla, you made them up yourself… But you discredited yourself!

Emanuela Orlandi, the letter to Pietro left in her mother’s letterbox in the Vatican

The letter then continues in these tones:

I’ve always supported your family, but following leads suggested by mythomaniacs and notoriously unreliable people has complicated things. The Vatican has been too patient . Now he has granted you the new investigation, but on what basis will it take place? With the usual false documents on the list of pedophile cardinals who go looking for girls at night with the Pope? You should just be ashamed. You will have to answer to God for your wickedness. Greetings

The signature is by Luciano Dei.