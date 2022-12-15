Emanuela Orlandi, Ali Agca: “It had to be used to get me released. Then…”

They arrive sensational revelations on Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Rome on June 22, 1983 and was never found again. The case is considered one of the episodes more mysterious of the Italian and Vatican history. To speak is the bomber of Pope John Paul IIMehmet Ali Agca. “If someone in the Vatican wants, – he tells Atlantis on La7 – Emanuela come home tomorrow. Unless something out of the ordinary happened or a heart attack, she he’s fine, no one hurt her. It needs to be done pressure on the Vaticanthere is no other solution,” added the former Turkish Gray Wolf, “I ask Pope francesco to end this story”.

Agca revived his theories related to dark ties of the affair with the secrets of Fatima: “This story of sex and the Ambrosian bank, of satanic rites, is one lie. There is only one truth: Emanuela Orlandi is connected with the Third Secret of Fatima. A group of people inside the Vatican set this up kidnapping. He had to serve only to obtain my release“. “It was absolutely not John Paul II who organized the kidnapping”, added Agca, “when it happened, Karol Wojtyla was in Poland to save his country from Soviet tyranny”.

