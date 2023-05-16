We are looking for a truth that has been kept hidden for too long

There Rome prosecutor’s office made a historic decision. On the case of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, they have been investigation reopenedwith i pm vatican who announced full collaboration with the Roman judges. The indiscretion comes from the newspaper La Repubblica: the pool of investigators will be led by the deputy prosecutor Stefano Luciani.

The investigation into the case has reopened disappearance of Emanuela Orlandia Vatican citizen whose traces were completely lost on 22 June 1983. The prosecutors of Rome are collaborating with the Vatican magistrates coordinated by Alessandro Diddi.

For several weeks it was assumed that the Rome prosecutor was about to reopen the investigation into the disappearance of the 15-year-old girl more than 40 years ago. This was also confirmed by Rome’s chief prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi during a meeting with students at the Don Bosco school.

After 40 years it is not only not easy to find elements, but also to spot the activities carried out by the investigators of the time because every situation, every investigation must be contextualised. It cannot be excluded that the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office will be involved again, which is why I cannot talk about it.

These are the words of the procurator to the students of the Don Bosco school. The man then added that what could be done in 1983 cannot be done today and this is the reason for many gaps.

What is certain is that there are some so-called common crimes, even if serious, in which the solution arrives in a few days. Or we get bogged down and after 30-40 years we still discuss it.

Emanuela Orlandi, investigations reopened more than 40 years after her disappearance

If the Rome prosecutor’s office is at work, so is the Vatican prosecutor’s office, the state where Emanuela lived with her family and where her mother still lives. The Vatican prosecutors are examining documents that in 1983 were not taken into consideration for the investigations.

New witnesses will be heard, to find new information that may be useful to the investigation.