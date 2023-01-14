Vatican

A few hundred people gathered in Largo Gregorio XXIII, a few steps from San Pietro, for the sit-in organized by Pietro Orlandi on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of his sister Emanuela, who disappeared in 1983 and was never found. “She turns 55 today, I’m not saying she would have turned because until I have proof of death for me she Emanuela she is alive,” said her brother. “It is the first time that the Vatican has opened an investigation into Emanuela’s kidnapping and I take it as a positive thing. They have opened this path but they don’t know where she will take them and she could even get out of hand”, added Pietro Orlandi. “We are happy but the investigation must be firm and immediate, otherwise we waste time – said the family lawyer Laura Sgrò -. I launch an appeal to the Holy Father: I want to ask him to see me. For me he is the law and justice. I place myself at his disposal because this story really deserves something to be done. I hope he has the courage to tell the truth”.

By Francesco Giovannetti



03:28