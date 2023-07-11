“I’m angry, furious. They’ve crossed the line like never before and I’m organizing a press conference with lawyer Sgrò for tomorrow. They can’t offload the responsibility for everything onto a family… Don’t they think about relatives, children? No, this bastard can’t pass like this”. Speaking to Adnkronos is Peter Orlandiwho thus comments on the news – given exclusively on the La7 news – of correspondence between the Vatican Secretary of State Agostino Casaroli and a priest confessor of Emanuela Orlandi’s family on alleged harassment suffered by her sister Natalina by a deceased uncle.

“No one has called me, my sister or my uncle’s children. We have not been called by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office – he reiterates – by anyone. I hope that this parliamentary commission will start and shame those who have miserably muddied us today”, he concludes. Peter announcing his intention to ask to “meet Pope Francis privately”.

“I learned of this correspondence by watching the news, no one had the thought of reporting such news. Tomorrow, in a conference, we will be able to explain our thoughts on all this”, he then tells Adnkronos the lawyer Laura Sgrolawyer of the family of Emanuela Orlandi regarding the news.