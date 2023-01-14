Interview with Pietro Orlandi: “In one way or another we will arrive at truth and justice”

January 14 is the birthday of Emanuela Orlandi and his brother Pietro passes it on, as always, in the sit-in organized in Largo Giovanni XXII, in Castel Sant’Angelo (from 16.30 to 18.30). His sister is 55 years old and we don’t use the conditional out of respect for the extraordinary determination of his family members: “Until I have proof of her death, I have a duty to look for her alive. Emanuela is currently registered in the Vatican registry as living, because there has never been a declaration of presumed death “ Pietro explains to Affaritaliani.it.

Furthermore, Orlandi specifies that the organization of the sit-in precedes the opening of the investigation in the Vatican and also the death of Ratzinger, but inevitably this sensational turning point pushes him to some rather profound reflections.

You have always said that both Ratzinger and Wojtyla knew what happened to Emanuela: do you expect the moment of truth to be approaching?

While I don’t have certified evidence, that they knew is evident from their behavior. And the same goes for Pope Francis, I am 100% convinced of that. What emerged from the 2014 WhatsApp messages makes it clear, in fact I hope they can be recorded in the investigation. Also for this reason this opening strikes me a lot, but now I want to understand how we will go forward.

What scenarios do you imagine?

With the decision to open the investigation, they have put an end to what I call “operation silence”, probably because they have understood that it will be difficult for them to avoid further clarification of this story. At this point it will be necessary to carry out investigations and question many people, but you will see that every time someone is called to testify there will be a strong media echo. It may even be that someone shows up spontaneously.

A parliamentary commission of inquiry has also been proposed: are you in favor of it?

Yes sure. At that point there will be two subjects entitled to clarify things, one in Italy and one in the Vatican. The parliamentary commissions have the power to investigate and question witnesses and magistrate Capaldo, who was in charge of the investigation by the Rome prosecutor’s office, has already said he is willing to collaborate.

And what do you expect from the Vatican?

It may also be that they have decided to open an investigation only today to arrive at a convenient truth, to close this matter without too much damage. But there is also the risk that this matter could get out of hand: with all these characters in the field, it is difficult to control it.

Also because it seems clear that in the Vatican there are different factions at odds with each other…

In fact, I am not overly enthusiastic about the decision to open an investigation into Emanuela. In these forty years I have been deluded and disillusioned so often as to avoid the thought that suddenly they have suddenly become the best people in the world. Have they decided to clarify, whatever the price of truth? I hope so, but at the same time I also have to take another hypothesis into consideration: that Emanuela is being used for their internal struggles.

What are you talking about?

In the Vatican, many know that there are several cardinals hostile to Pope Francis, who hope in his resignation and are pushing to convince him to present them, to the point that there is already talk of a conclave. And who assures me that Bergoglio didn’t do it as a reaction, perhaps knowing the dossier on Emanuela and the people possibly involved?

Let’s try to anticipate the merits of the investigation: there has been talk of possible connections between the case of Emanuela and those of Katty Skerl, a 17-year-old found dead in 1984. What do you think?

For me there is no connection whatsoever with Emanuela. Only Marco Fassoni Accetti spoke about it, the photographer who accused himself of the kidnappings of my sister and Mirella Gregori, but without ever providing any evidence. At one point he invited the investigators to open Katty’s grave, where there would have been no coffin. Last July they went to check and in fact the grave was not there, so it is clear that Accept knows something about Katty. He hoped that, being credible on that case, it would also become credible on Emanuela, but no connection has ever been demonstrated. Not even with the fact that Katty was in the class of the daughter of Bulgarian Sergej Antonov, Agca’s alleged accomplice in the assassination attempt on Pope Wojtyła.

Instead you suggest a link between Emanuela and the Swiss guard Alois Estermann, found dead in 1998 together with his wife Gladys Romero and subordinate Cedric Tornay. How come?

There are a number of reasons that make me think so. Judge Ferdinando Imposimato, whom I knew well at the time, was convinced of this, as is my lawyer Laura Sgrò: both have written books on the matter. There was a persistent rumor that some documents had been stolen from his safe. Furthermore, there had been a meeting with Antonio Arconte, a character linked to Gladio, to whom Estermann had confided that he was afraid and wanted to leave the Vatican for the United States. They made an appointment in Corsica to leave from there, but Estermann did not show up and Arconte only found out from the newspapers what had happened and who Estermann was. And then there is a “coincidence” that struck me very much.

Which?

The first two people who came to inspect Estermann’s house after his death were Cardinal Re and gendarme Raul Bonarelli, both linked to the Emanuela affair.

In your opinion, what happened to Emanuela? You are insisting a lot on the track of sexual abuse: is there the key to the mystery?

In fact it has never been investigated, but if that’s the right track, for me it served to create the object of blackmail. The kidnapping had been organized for some time, but a little girl like Emanuela alone could not be enough to blackmail a powerful state like the Vatican. Perhaps my sister was placed in a specific situation to create such an object. Let’s make a hypothesis: if someone had known that some important character was a paedophile, bringing him the “wrong” girl would have created an object of blackmail.

You are now 63 years old and live in Rome, no longer in the Vatican…

Yes, but mine are still there and, I assure you, the Vatican is still part of my family for me.

And what are your feelings towards the Vatican and the three successive popes, after all that has happened to you and your family?

I feel cheated. And the fact that it was done by some sort of family member makes it even more painful. For many years they turned their backs on both Emanuela and us. Yet, we were all part of the Vatican “family”. My sisters and I spent our childhood in the Vatican Gardens, as if it were the backyard. The Vatican is small, it is as if it were a single house: I have always experienced the silences and lack of collaboration of these forty years as a betrayal.

You had six children, three boys and three girls: how did Emanuela’s story affect your way of being a father?

Inevitably it led me to be apprehensive, even though today there are cell phones that help keep tabs on children. I tried not to make them weigh it, but above all with the females and especially when they were younger, I felt heartache at each of their outings. In particular, if they ask me to take them somewhere and I can’t, I worry until I’m sure everything went well. Unfortunately, on the day of my sister’s disappearance, she asked me to accompany her and I couldn’t, so she went out nervous and I never saw her again. I keep wondering if I would have avoided all this by accompanying her: it is a thought that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

She never gave up, despite everything: how much hope does she have left?

I am always optimistic: one way or another we will get to the truth and justice. I would like it to be a message addressed to all those who suffer injustices, small or large: we must never accept them, never. I hope my insistence stimulates those people who passively accept injustice, because that’s what they want to make us think by saying phrases like “eh, by now….”. No, no one must ever resign himself to suffering.

