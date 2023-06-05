In a letter sent to the deputy prosecutor in charge of reopening the investigation, a former carabiniere revealed the presumed burial place of the girl who disappeared 40 years ago. But for the family it’s all nonsense.

Last January, 40 years have passed since the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. Since then there has been no more news of the young woman. Her story is one of the greatest mysteries involving the Vatican but also dark plots such as the secret services and the Magliana gang.

In all these years there have been many beaten leads and countless attempts at misdirection but no one has ever led to the truth about Emanuela’s end. A few days ago a new important statement arrived from a former carabiniere Antonio Goglia that in a letter sent to deputy prosecutor Stefano Luciani, appointed by the Rome prosecutor’s office to reopen the investigation into the girl’s disappearance, he revealed the alleged place where the remains of Emanuela and probably also of Mirella Gregorianother girl who disappeared in that period and was never found again.

To publish the contents of the letter was Italy Today. According to the carabiniere Goglia, the remains of the two girls are found underneath Sant’Angelo castel behind a reinforced door. Territory that which falls within the Municipality of Rome and for this reason it should not be difficult to carry out investigations on the case.

“Having conducted in-depth studies and basing myself on concrete facts which at the moment I deem preferable not to highlight, I inform you that in the basement of Castel Sant’Angelo, behind a reinforced door there should be a room of approximately 20 square metres. There should be human remains, including those of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori. The structure should fall under the authority of the Municipality of Rome and therefore it should not be difficult to prepare an inspection. I assume all responsibility for what I declare and I am ready to respond civilly and criminally” – this is the content of the letter written by the former carabiniere Goglia.

The news was not received very well by the Orlandi family who do not believe these statements.