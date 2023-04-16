Emanuela Orlandi case, Pope Francis defends Wojtyla: “Offensive and unfounded allegations about him”

“Certainly interpreting the sentiments of the faithful from all over the world, I address a grateful thought to the memory of Saint John Paul II, in these days the object of offensive and unfounded inferences”. Pope Francis intervenes on the new chapter of the Emanuele Orlandi case, opened by the recent words of the brother of the girl who disappeared in 1983.

After an eight-hour conversation with the Vatican’s promoter of justice, Pietro Orlandi returned to ask for clarity on the rumors circulating about John Paul II. “In the evening he went out with two of his friends, Polish monsignors” with whom he “certainly didn’t go to bless houses”, he told the Di Martedì broadcast, commenting on the revelations made by a member of the Banda della Magliana to the journalist Alessandro Ambrosini. Orlandi then specified that he “never directly accused John Paul II of paedophilia”, accusing the press of having “exploited” his words.

The presidency of the CEI, on behalf of the Italian Bishops, accepted the words of Francis, joining the “thought grateful to the memory of St. John Paul II, in these days the object of offensive and unfounded inferences”.

“There can be no half terms, in fact, to define the recent attacks against St. John Paul II”, reports a note. “On Divine Mercy Sunday, established in 2000 by Wojtyla, we remember his words: ‘The message of divine mercy is thus, implicitly, also a message on the value of every man. Each person is precious in the eyes of God, for each one Christ has given his life, to all the Father gives the gift of his Spirit and offers access to his intimacy’ (Homily, 30 April 2000) ”.

“Thanks to Pope Francis for his words this morning,” Pier Ferdinando Casini wrote on his Facebook profile. “The shameful allegations against St. John Paul II must be rejected with indignation and confirm, with regard to the case of Emanuela Orlandi, that the right and dutiful yearning for justice is incompatible with the mud of lies”.