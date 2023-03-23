Green light from the Chamber of Deputies for the establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi and of Mirella Gregori. The House approved the bill with 245 votes and no opposition. The measure now goes to the Senate. Applause in the courtroom addressed to the Orlandi and Gregori families to whom the deputy Francesco Silvestri (M5s) addressed in his speech during the explanations of vote. Emanuela’s brother, Pietro Orlandi, had already attended the proceedings in the classroom during the discussion of the bill last Monday.

“I am happy that it was approved in the House and I hope it passes quickly in the Senate. It is an important moment for my family to finally know the truth about my sister’s story”, he comments to Adnkronos Marie Antoinette GregoriMirella’s sister.

“My comment can only be positive, the first step has been taken, now there is passage to the Senate and if, as I assume, things go the same way, the Commission of Inquiry could already be set up by the end of April”, he says to Adnkronos Peter OrlandiEmanuela’s brother, who continues “I renew my trust. I heard the speeches in the classroom and they were all very positive, they expressed the desire to go forward. They all spoke with the utmost freedom without what I perceived in past years, when even attention was paid to mentioning the Vatican”.

“For me 40 years have never gone by – he underlines -. An investigation has now started in the Vatican and there is this possible parliamentary commission of inquiry: more than this I could not hope. I think we can get to the truth”.