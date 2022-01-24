This January 23, the legendary Peruvian actor passed away Ishmael Contreras. The also playwright had more than 50 years of artistic life, with outstanding performances in film, television and theater. In his career, he shared projects with multiple characters from the Peruvian show business, including Emmanuel Soriano, who was affected by the death of Contreras.

Ismael Contreras was manager, director, playwright, composer and actor. In 1985 he received an award from the Municipality of Lima, as well as a mention in the Andrés Bello International Prize. In addition, he founded the Abeja Group in 1971, and years later the Palosanto, theater and communication cultural association.

This association gave the news to the world about his death. The actor died due to respiratory arrest due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Emanuel Soriano says goodbye to Ismael Contreras

The Django interpreter used his official Facebook profile to speak out after receiving the tragic news. The actor shared several projects with Contreras throughout his artistic career. Among these, Emanuel highlighted The Maximum Penalty, by Michel Gómez, released in 2001.

“Our dear friend and actor, Ismael Contreras, has left. Very good in every way. Theater, cinema, TV. Drama, comedy”, reads the beginning of Soriano’s publication, which is a tribute to the legendary career of the also playwright.

“Ishmael and his nobility swam freely and talented throughout. Great person, gosh.” he added. “It has been an honor and a pleasant gift. Thank you. Rest in peace and have a good trip, dear Ismael.